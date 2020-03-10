Napans rally to replace goats stolen from youths

Last week Paul Tarap had the unenviable job of telling four elementary school students that their pygmy goats had been stolen in the middle of the night from Napa's Ag 4 Youth farm.
The kids were very upset, said Tarap. "They get very attached" to the goats, he said. “They just can’t understand why someone would do it.”
But this week, Tarap has good news for those youngsters.
After a Napa Register story was published about the missing goats, supporters by the dozen contacted Tarap with pledges of monetary donations and other help.
The reaction “has been overwhelming,” said Tarap.
Tarap said he’s gotten “dozens” of calls and emails from supporters of the nonprofit. A group of youth in Manteca reportedly started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the new goats.
Thanks to that generosity, “we have more than enough money to cover the cost of the new goats,” said Tarap.
These weren’t just any old pygmy goats. They were specially selected to help 5- to 9-year-olds learn how to raise and show animals for clubs like 4-H.
Ag 4 Youth is a student program, meant for kids who don’t have space at home to raise an animal. Many members come from disadvantaged or at-risk backgrounds.
The ranch is located on Foster Road in south Napa, next to the Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association. Tarap said he discovered on the morning of Feb. 27 that the goats had been taken sometime that night.
One of the goats stolen, Sage, was being raised by 6-year-old Xavier Pequeno, who is fighting a rare auto immune disorder.
The theft of the goats, especially Sage -- the smallest of the bunch -- “touched a lot of people,” said Tarap.
The ranch director said that after buying new pygmy goats, extra funds will help pay for new security measures like new gates, pens and a camera system “to make it safer so hopefully it doesn’t happen again,” said Tarap.
Watching the community rally around the kids is a really good feeling, said Tarap. “It’s nice to see people want to stand by little kids.”
“Something good happens from something bad.”
Tarap said that his next step is “I’m trying to find the right goats.”
Those new goats need to be the right age and size for the kids who are raising them, he explained. He might even try and find a goat that Xavier can help bottle feed, so the two can bond even further.
This isn’t the first time the longtime Napan has come to the aid of kids, and goats, in need.
At the 2018 Napa Town and County Fair Tarap saved the life of a goat that had collapsed by giving the animal mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
"Whatever it takes," said Tarap.
