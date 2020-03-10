Napans rally to replace goats stolen from youths

Ag 4 Youth is a student program, meant for kids who don’t have space at home to raise an animal. Many members come from disadvantaged or at-risk backgrounds.

The ranch is located on Foster Road in south Napa, next to the Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association. Tarap said he discovered on the morning of Feb. 27 that the goats had been taken sometime that night.

One of the goats stolen, Sage, was being raised by 6-year-old Xavier Pequeno, who is fighting a rare auto immune disorder.

The theft of the goats, especially Sage -- the smallest of the bunch -- “touched a lot of people,” said Tarap.

The ranch director said that after buying new pygmy goats, extra funds will help pay for new security measures like new gates, pens and a camera system “to make it safer so hopefully it doesn’t happen again,” said Tarap.

Watching the community rally around the kids is a really good feeling, said Tarap. “It’s nice to see people want to stand by little kids.”

“Something good happens from something bad.”

Tarap said that his next step is “I’m trying to find the right goats.”