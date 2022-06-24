Napans react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

As the news of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade rippled through Napa Valley on Friday morning, locals reacted both in support and against the ruling, though the area's state and federal elected officials unanimously decried it.

At 11 a.m. at Napa’s Planned Parenthood health center, it seemed like business as usual.

Two women, standing on the sidewalk in front of the clinic, held rosary beads and prayed. The older woman, Marcia Ryan, offered brochures that included information about abortion methods, birth control and sexually transmitted diseases.

“I’m out here four times a week,” Ryan said. She thinks that the Supreme Court “did the right thing,” in reversing Roe. Now it will be left up to each state to decide to permit abortion or not, she said. Of course, California and New York will be two places where it will be hardest to stop abortions, said Ryan. “They will promote themselves as an abortion sanctuary, and it’s unfortunate.”

Only a few clients were seen going into the health center that morning. At one point, when a young woman walked down the sidewalk, Ryan tried to give her a brochure, but the young woman waved her away. Planned Parenthood volunteer clinic escort Suzanne Gibbs escorted the patient inside.

Several minutes later, two neatly dressed young men, also holding rosaries, joined the two women in the bright sun on the sidewalk.

“I agree with the decision,” said Cesar Gonzalez of Napa. “It should be up to each state,” to offer abortions or not.

Gonzalez’ companion, Samuel Nassiri, said the two decided to meet at the Planned Parenthood, “to keep the peace.”

“Whenever there’s an announcement about abortion the other side can get more aggressive and … so we need to make sure things don’t get heated,” he explained.

Nassiri said that he gathers and prays in front of the Planned Parenthood as often as two to four times a week, particularly during Lent or special events such as 40 Days for Life.

“It’s important,” to keep the vigil, he said. “It’s a matter of life and death.”

The group wasn’t alone. Gibbs, wearing a bright orange “clinic escort volunteer” vest, stood nearby. Holding a cane because she is visually impaired, Gibbs was ready to accompany patients to and from the health center.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised,” about today’s decision, said Gibbs, who wears dark glasses because of her eyesight. “But California is a strong supporter of women and women’s rights and I don’t think anything will change here. That’s why I’m so glad I live in California.”

Julie Murillo is the executive director of Napa Women’s Center, which is located next to Planned Parenthood. She wasn’t surprised at the Supreme Court news, said the director. “We were pretty sure this was what was going to happen.”

“I thought it was a very good decision and I’m very happy about it,” said Murillo.

“Now people in (different) states are going to be able to decide when and how and if they will have abortions,” said Murillo.

Yet, she doesn’t expect California to change. “California is not going to ban anything,” she said. But the Women’s Center will remain. “We’re here to help moms and babies and we will keep doing that.”

Reached by phone on Friday morning others shared their reaction to the decision.

Chris Henneberg, who works in Northern California as a first and second trimester abortion provider, said she felt “sadness for my colleagues in other states who can no longer preform the job they are trained to do and feel conscientiously compelled to do.”

Additionally, “I feel sadness for pregnant people in other states who are not going be able to access care (which) will impact the rest of their lives.”

As someone who was born after the Roe v Wade case and trained in abortion care after that, this reversal, “just feels like a blow that I could never have really imagined,” said Henneberg.

Eileen Guerard of Napa said her first reaction to the news was physical nausea.

“I’m a high school teacher and when I think about this I think about a lot of my students who may find themselves,” faced with an unplanned pregnancy. “It’s just going to make things harder for everybody. It’s a tragedy for all of us,” she said.

Guerard said she was also worried about the precedent such a reversal sets. “What other decisions (such as gay marriage) could be overruled after this?” she wondered.

Irit Weir of Napa described the court’s decision as “very triggering for women… in the sense that it takes us back to… a day where we did not have the power to make a decision about our own bodies.”

For 50 years abortion has been legal, she noted. To lose that choice, “It’s like going back in time,” she said. “We fought so hard to make a difference and to think that our daughters are going to fight for basic right is infuriating.”

“But we women are very strong and we are resourceful and women find ways to help others and we will continue doing this work,” said Weir.

Elected officials give their reactions

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said the Supreme Court made a “terrible decision that erased 50 years of legal precedent. He’s heard from constituents on the issue.

“This has really eroded Americans’ confidence in the court,” he said.

Other court decisions have used the same legal underpinnings as Roe v. Wade. Thompson sees potential challenges to contraception access and same-sex marriage.

“This opened Pandora’s Box,” Thompson said.

The Napa Valley Register asked him for some words for constituents who are anti-abortion.

“I’ve been very clear,” Thompson said. “I’m one who believes that abortions should be legal, safe and rare. This is not some willy-nilly decision that people are making every two or three months. This is a very serious issue, that decision, that individual women need to come to a conclusion on with their family, their faith and their doctor. It’s as simple as that.”

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said the Supreme Court has adopted a dangerous policy that puts the lives and freedoms of millions of women at risk.

“But having said that, clearly in California, we have done the work necessary to continue these freedoms for Californians,” Dodd said. “But as Americans, we’re all in this together.”

Dodd said the state has strong laws supporting women and is strengthening them. He noted he is a co-author of a proposed California Constitutional amendment that would guarantee reproductive freedom, calling this a “protective firewall.”

When asked, he too had words for anti-abortion constituents, saying he sees both sides of the issue.

“While I would prefer that no abortions be necessary— as a Catholic this is a difficult situation — but I was selected as a representative from my district, not a representative of Catholics,” Dodd said. “I believe the decision should not be a government’s, but a decision by a woman over control of her own body. At the end of the day, that will be a decision between that woman and God.”

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, said by email that this is a “devastating moment.” The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, coupled with its ruling on firearm regulation in New York, has shaken her faith in one of the country’s most sacred institutions.

“It is time to reform a court that has proven itself to be another casualty of the political discord in our country,” she said. “We have yet another reason to fight like hell to protect California's standing as a beacon of justice in a dark time.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

