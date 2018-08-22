Napa customers expressed disappointment Wednesday at news that Orchard Supply Hardware is closing all its remaining stores, including the one in Napa.
“I’m so sad; this is my go-to store, has been for years,” said Margaret Baila outside the store. “Plants, grilling supplies, light bulbs, birdseed – seriously, I’ve been in every single department here over the years.”
Even more important to Baila than the range of home and garden goods available was the ability to quickly get advice – a quality she didn’t expect to find if compelled to take her business to the Napa Home Depot or similar big-box emporiums.
“At a great big store you almost have to plan your route, map it out, pack a lunch,” she said. “It’s nice to have a place where you can just run in and run out.”
After 87 years, the Orchard Supply Hardware chain will close all of its 99 home improvement stores – including the branch in Napa – by February 2019, a spokesperson for its parent company Lowe’s announced Wednesday. The move comes five years after Lowe’s bought most Orchard Supply stores out of bankruptcy following an ill-fated spin-off from former owner Sears Holdings Corp.
On Wednesday morning – a day before the scheduled start of going-out-of-business sales across the chain – visitors to the store at Bel Aire Plaza on Trancas Street already were ruing the departure of their neighborhood store.
“Quite a loss – now I’m gonna have to go all the way down to Ace or Home Depot,” said Al Cambron, who has shopped for electrical, plumbing and sprinkler supplies at Orchard Supply since moving to Napa in 2009. “This store was very competitive with what they provide and their pricing, the convenience, the customer service, people trying to be helpful.”
“I like the small-town feel and I like the people; I feel I get really good customer service here,” added Napa resident Rachael Clark.
The shutdown will remove what had become an important outlet for hardware and garden supplies in the city’s north side – a place some shoppers called difficult to replace for its smaller size and friendly, approachable staff.
“I knew a lot of people who worked here, people I went to school with or used to wait on at (Napa National) Bank,” said Terri Pieper. “I’ll miss it a lot – me, my parents, my neighbors, this is our first stop.”
The continued existence of a smaller-size hardware store has become even more valuable to Walt Brooks as Napa has grown, and traffic congestion with it.
“Rather than fight the traffic, I can take the back streets to here and always have what I want,” he said while taking a bottle of cleaning liquid to his car. “I don’t look forward to driving to south Napa for a gallon of cleaner!”
Orchard Supply’s 4,000 employees learned of the permanent shutdown Tuesday, said Jackie Hartzell, a spokeswoman for Lowe’s. The news was first reported Tuesday night by KNTV-TV.
Store liquidations are scheduled to begin Thursday.
Orchard Supply’s sunset comes amid major changes at Lowe’s that may have sparked a rethinking of the smaller chain’s place within the larger firm. In a conference call Wednesday, Lowe’s president and chief executive Marvin Ellison told investors that Orchard Supply, whose branches average one-third the floor area of a typical Lowe’s superstore, was not running well. Even with better performance, he concluded, Orchard Supply could never become a big part of the company’s overall business and would “have very small benefit to the shareholders.”
Orchard Supply last year posted sales of $600 million – less than 1 percent of Lowe’s overall sales of $68.6 billion, according to executives.
The Bay Area is home to more than 40 of Orchard Supply’s locations, with others operating elsewhere in California as well as Oregon and Florida.
Orchard Supply has been a Bay Area fixture since its founding in 1931, as a farmers’ cooperative in San Jose at a time when the future Silicon Valley was dominated by agriculture. Eventually it evolved into a more general-purpose hardware seller, and in recent years catered to homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, setting it apart from contractor-focused retailers Lowe’s and Home Depot.
Faced with growing competition from big-box hardware retailers, Orchard was bought by Sears in 1996, but then was spun off at the end of 2011. However, hundreds of millions of dollars in debt dragged down the newly independent company, which in 2013 filed for bankruptcy protection in a bid to preserve its brand name while turning over 72 stores to Lowe’s.
“We want you to know that our customers will see no changes in their Orchard shopping experience as part of this transition – there will still be an Orchard sign in front of all of our locations, and our teams will still dress in green,” Orchard Supply’s president and chief executive Mark Baker wrote on the company website at the time. “In short, we’ll be the same Orchard, but we’ll be in a much stronger position to serve you in the future.”
Ellison, the Lowe’s CEO, said the company will provide job placement services for Orchard Supply workers and that those employees will have priority when applying for positions at Lowe’s stores.