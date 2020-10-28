Napans sending in a flood of ballots in advance of election day

Here comes Election Day amid a pandemic, featuring an apocalyptic-tinged Trump-versus-Biden presidential race, a bevy of Napa County races and national unease about vote-counting.
Amp all this up on social media and this election seems unlikely to be ho-hum. Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur already sees something special going on and he’s been on the job since 1998.
“Turnout. Excitement,” he said.
As of Wednesday morning, Napans had returned 34,000 ballots out of 84,600 ballots. That pace has Tuteur wondering if a historic voter turnout might be within grasp, topping the 84% turnout in 1978.
“I’m still hoping we’ll be in the high 80s, which would be the highest ever,” he said. “Anything above 84% would be the highest turnout in modern times. I’m not predicting that, but I’m hoping for that.”
By modern times, he means since the 1940s.
Nationwide, voters talk about making certain their vote counts. That mood seems to have caused a laser-like focus among Napa County voters. Tuteur said less than 20 voters as of Wednesday had failed to sign returned ballot envelopes, as is required.
Such a mistake isn’t fatal. The county notified those 20 or so voters so they could correct their error and by Wednesday about half had.
Some people want to vote in person, rather than use a vote-by-mail ballot. They have that option at nine vote centers that will open on Saturday. Tuteur has advice amid the pandemic — try to go to a vote center on Saturday, Sunday or Monday and don’t wait for Tuesday.
“That way, you’ll avoid the congestion and the risk of infection on Election Day,” he said.
COVID-19 has added twists to the election. People going to vote centers will have their temperature taken and be asked to sanitize their hands. They will be required to wear a face-covering and keep a social distance.
It’s been a century since Napans have voted amid a pandemic of this intensity. In November 1918, the Spanish flu wreaked such local havoc that city of Napa residents had to wear face coverings when in public or face arrest. They still went to the polls.
Support Local Journalism
Election workers will begin counting ballots at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Election Division will release the first batch of election results at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuteur said he hopes that more than 50% of the ballots will be in the Election Night results. That sampling size is usually indicative of outcomes in all but especially close races.
More election results will be released on various days through Nov. 12. By then, 95% of the ballots should be counted. Tuteur said he expects to certify the final results on Nov. 30, before the Dec. 3 deadline.
Voters, of course, are weighing in on the marquee Trump-Biden contest that is causing national angst. Substantial local contests are also on the ballot.
City of Napa residents will choose among Scott Sedgley, Doris Gentry and Gerardo Martin for a mayor to succeed Jill Techel. They will also choose two city council members, with those races for the first time limited to newly created districts.
Incumbent American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia faces City Council member Mark Joseph in that city’s mayoral race. Two City Council seats are on the ballot.
St. Helena and Calistoga have mayor and city council races. The Napa Valley Unified School District governing board has a contested race. So do other school districts all over Napa County.
Then there are races for high-profile seats that have failed to generate a deluge of election mailers.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, faces Republican challenger Scott Giblin. State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, faces Republican challenger Carlos Santamaria, also of Napa. Assemblyperson Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, faces Republican challenger Matthew Nelson.
It all makes for an election that, if the turnout so far is any indication, has grabbed the attention of Napans.
Go to https://bit.ly/2HJJELk to get Napa County Election Division information on vote centers and drop boxes, as well as to find results on Election Night.
Watch now: Halloween’s going to be a lot different this year
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.