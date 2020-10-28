Napans sending in a flood of ballots in advance of election day

Some people want to vote in person, rather than use a vote-by-mail ballot. They have that option at nine vote centers that will open on Saturday. Tuteur has advice amid the pandemic — try to go to a vote center on Saturday, Sunday or Monday and don’t wait for Tuesday.

“That way, you’ll avoid the congestion and the risk of infection on Election Day,” he said.

COVID-19 has added twists to the election. People going to vote centers will have their temperature taken and be asked to sanitize their hands. They will be required to wear a face-covering and keep a social distance.

It’s been a century since Napans have voted amid a pandemic of this intensity. In November 1918, the Spanish flu wreaked such local havoc that city of Napa residents had to wear face coverings when in public or face arrest. They still went to the polls.

Election workers will begin counting ballots at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Election Division will release the first batch of election results at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuteur said he hopes that more than 50% of the ballots will be in the Election Night results. That sampling size is usually indicative of outcomes in all but especially close races.