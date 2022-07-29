Napans take to downtown to protest conservative Napa Institute conference

About 25 Napa residents gathered in downtown Napa Friday afternoon to protest the four-day conservative Catholic conference that’s currently running at Napa’s Meritage Resort and Spa.

The annual conference, produced by the Irvine-based Napa Institute for the past 12 years, generally features prominent conservative speakers. The keynote speaker this year, for instance, is former President Donald Trump’s one-time attorney general William Barr, who’s scheduled to speak Saturday night at a session titled “Strangers in a Strange Land: How do Catholics Live as ‘Resident Aliens’ and Faithful Citizens at the Same Time.”

Other sessions scheduled to run during the conference have titles such as “Staying awake in a woke church,” “Redeeming Carthage: The Prolife Horizon After Dobbs,” and “A Promise to America’s Parents: Restoring Truth, Transparency, and Trust in Our Public Schools.” The session about public schools is being organized by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which the Southern Poverty Law Center designates as a hate group because it has “supported the recriminalization of sexual acts between consenting LGBTQ adults in the U.S. and criminalization abroad,” among several other reasons.

The Napa Institute was co-founded by Tim Busch, who is also founder of the Pacific Hospitality Group that runs the Meritage and Vista Collina resorts and founded Trinitas Cellars. In his 2021 conference welcome address, Busch criticized racial justice activists, according to the National Catholic Reporter, saying the Napa Institute is critical when "religious liberty is attacked, right to life is attacked, transgender ideology is forced upon our children and Black Lives Matter is promoting racism, critical race theory, and destroying the nuclear family.”

Several of the protesters said they hadn’t heard of the Napa Institute until recently, but they wanted the institute to know they know about them now, and don’t support them holding the conference in Napa. In particular, the protesters spoke out against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, abortion bans and religious intolerance.

“We just wanted them to know we know, and it’s not OK,” said Michelle Sims.

In an effort organized by Stop Napa Hate, the protesters met up at about 1:45 p.m. outside of Jeffries General on Second Street, and marched through the downtown Napa area for roughly an hour and a half. They intermittently chanted — “Church and state, separate,” “Go home Bill Barr,” “Women’s rights are human rights" — and carried a plethora of signs adorned with language targeted at the Napa Institute. Those driving across downtown Napa’s streets periodically honked in support.

One sign, in rainbow lettering, read: “LGBTQ people aren’t the threat; your hate and prejudice are.” Another sign proclaimed “Napa is inclusive;” another said, in blue and red, “Science & equality over hate & conspiracies.”

Protesters also wore buttons and shirts indicating that they support Planned Parenthood and Black Lives Matter, and urging people to vote.

Vicki Albright said Napa shouldn’t be in the name of the Napa Institute, considering how the institute’s views clash with what she believes Napa represents.

“They’re not welcome,” Albright said. “They do not represent Napa.”

Another protest against the conference, organized by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), is planned for early Saturday at the Meritage. Demonstrators will reportedly demand that the Catholic Church take action to curb sexual abuse within the church.

