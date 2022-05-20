Napans turn out for Bike to Work Day

Bike to Work and School Day came to Napa County on Friday with the mission to peddle pedal power.
There's an audience to convince. About 1% of Napa County commuters travel by bicycle, according to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA). That compares to 88% by automobile or motorcycle.
Bike to Work and School Day offered the incentive of 11 community energizer stations, as well as 22 school stations. People could stop by community stations on their biking commutes for a banana, muffin or other snack and a tote bag.
Steven Martin stopped by the station at Redwood Road and Solano Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on a windy, sunny morning. He was biking with his daughter from Yountville into Napa, using an electric bike that can give a pedaling boost.
"Father-daughter time," he said. "Exercise. I'm 74 right now. Got to keep at it."
Kristi Crickmore, a teacher at Napa High School, stopped by on her 2-mile journey to work. She was commuting by bike for the first time.
"It's actually really fun to do," she said.
And a little scary biking on Redwood Road, Crickmore said. She had some suggestions to make biking easier in the city of Napa.
"More striping. Green striping. Just to make the cars more aware," she said.
Redwood Road has no bike lanes. But Crickmore was nearing the Napa Valley Vine Trail that runs along the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks. This is a bicycle thoroughfare that cuts through the city of Napa.
Jed Christensen said the Vine Trail is "just incredible." He was biking to the HealthQuest gym, a journey of about 2 miles.
"It's just a way to warm up when I go to the gym and a cool-down when I go home," he said.
Damé Rahal and Victor Hernandez of the Athletic Feat-Bicycle Works ran the energizer station at Redwood Road and Solano Avenue. They ticked off the benefits of biking to work, school, errands and other destinations.
"One of them is physical activity," Hernandez said. "Of course, anyone who is riding their bikes to work is getting some physical activity. It's a low-impact activity. They're going to beat traffic. They're also not contributing to pollution."
Plus, Rahal said, it's fun.
"Sitting in a car is not fun," she said. "But getting on your bike is super fun."
Bike to Work Day is presented in the Bay Area by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and other groups and organized locally by the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.
Napa County has its bike commute hot spots, at least relatively speaking. They can be found using a Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) data base that looks at census tracts.
About 2.6% of commuters use bikes in the northwest city of Napa near Linda Vista Avenue and Trower Avenue, more than double the countywide average. This area of tract homes and more tract homes is the model of 1970s-era suburbia.
That’s topped by the area bounded by California Boulevard, Jefferson Street, Trancas Street and Napa Creek, where about 3.4% of commuters cycle. These neighborhoods are near such destinations as Napa High School and a number of shopping centers.
But the Napa County area that’s the hottest bike spot of all is Calistoga, where 4.6% of commuters cycle. MTC ranks Calistoga as the seventh top Bay Area city for biking. Number one is Palo Alto — near Stanford University — at 8.9%.
Calistoga is about 1.5 miles wide and 2 miles long. Just about anywhere in the city is a quick bike commute away.
Napa County has a plan to make biking easier. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority in 2019 adopted the Napa Countywide Bicycle Plan.
The county has about 145 miles of bike paths, lanes and routes. The plan’s goal that NVTA officials called “aspirational” is to add 459 miles, for a total of 602 miles.
For the city of Napa alone, the plan lists 150 projects to expand the 49-mile bike system to 109 miles. But finding ways to make biking more convenient and safer isn’t always easy. The plan said figuring out such areas as Jefferson Street, Redwood Road and Imola Avenue will take further study.
