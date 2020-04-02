Napans turn to local farmers for their egg fix

“These eggs are wonderful – better than any egg you can buy at the grocery store,” said Taramasso Ranch customer Laura Cinquini. Besides that, “it’s a fun outing,” and an easy way to get out while still practicing social distancing.

“It’s been great,” said Taramasso of her new business model. “We are meeting so many new people and getting all the social interaction we could possibly want.”

Due to the jumbo-sized egg interest, they’ve added new security measures, said Taramasso. After all, she does ride around in a van full of hundreds of eggs – complete with EGG BUS license plates.

“I was driving around with eggs the other day thinking this might be the closest I ever come to being a hijacking target. People are serious about their eggs,” she said.

Taramasso Ranch eggs cost $7 per dozen and are as fresh as they get.

“They are straight out of the chicken,” she said. “They laid them yesterday, we washed them last night and now we’re selling them today.”

Her 1,500 hens lay as many as 1,000 eggs a day, she said. Another 750 chicks are on order. The chickens at Taramasso Ranch wander freely, she noted.