Napans weigh in on ‘communities of interest’ for City Council election

He also directed Mitchell to the existing General Plan neighborhood map. “It does a really great job of setting out our neighborhoods, better than the Zillow map,” he said, referring to the real estate website Mitchell said he used in his presentation.

“This process should be intended to not divide Napa, and I think that’s one of the risks of districting that you can avoid,” Teague added, speaking directly to Council. “Let’s not create division, let’s create togetherness.”

Others used public comment to ask council to annex the unincorporated “islands” that fall under country control but appear to be otherwise within city limits.

Xulio Soriano, who has been at every one of the district meetings thus far, asked council members to wear headphones so he could speak to them in Spanish and they could hear the translation.

“It’s not just a question of access, it’s an injustice,” he said.

Soriano attended the meeting with a handful of representatives from La Unión Indígena, a local activist group for the rights of Latino and indigenous residents. They had spent the day collecting 48 signatures backing annexation of unincorporated islands. Soriano described missing sidewalks, dimmed streetlights and poor infrastructure.