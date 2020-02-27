Napans weigh in on ‘communities of interest’ for City Council election

Residents gathered Tuesday night to discuss the composition of Napa’s new electoral map, which City Council has until May 11 to draw, debate and adopt, using public input.
The new district system will go into effect for this year’s November elections, a process started by the receipt of a petition from a lawyer on behalf of the Napa County Progressive Alliance alleging the city violates the California Voting Rights Act by diluting the influence of the Latino vote with its citywide election system.
Council unanimously voted on Feb. 11 to adopt a resolution of intent to create four council districts rather than having council members elected by voters citywide. The mayor would still be elected by all city voters.
Tuesday was the first of five mandatory public meetings to provide Napans the chance to contribute ideas, identify community groups and influence the composition of these districts. “We’re especially looking for people to represent their neighborhoods,” Mayor Jill Techel said.
The meeting kicked off with a presentation from Paul Mitchell, a demographer whose Sacramento-based firm, Redistricting Partners, has overseen dozens of conversions from at-large voting to districted systems around Northern California. He gave a thorough overview of how the process will play out before opening up the podium for public comment.
Napa, a city of roughly 80,000 people, will be divided into four districts, each with a single seat on City Council. The mayor will continue to be elected in a citywide race. Though public input is hugely important to the creation of these districts, Mitchell said, federal law does mandate a number of criteria be met, irrespective of location or agency being converted to districts.
One requirement is that each of the districts be relatively equal in population size, with no more than a 10% swing between the smallest and largest and inclusive of non-citizens and non-voting age individuals.
California law mandates the most recent census data – in this case from 2010 -- be used and that no other data sets be considered. Despite concern raised during comment period that this data would insufficiently account for much of Napa’s growing population, no other option exists for the demographer.
Councilman Scott Sedgeley, who has repeatedly articulated frustration with the inflexibility and timing of this petition, agreed. “It’s unfortunate we have to use 10-year-old data, but I guess that’s what we have to do,” he said.
A second requirement is that the new districts maintain “communities of interest.” These include ethnic minorities protected by law -- Napa’s largest is its Latino population – as well less traditional identities united by common experience or interests like employment industry, school district, neighborhood type, education level or age, for example.
Mitchell explained that identifying these communities of interest and being able to point to their geographic location is hugely important in helping his team draw a map that residents find satisfactory and representative.
Amy Martenson, a Napa Abajo resident and one of only two speakers to offer up specific ideas on what the consultant team should consider, advocated for grouping homeowners of historic homes in places like Napa Abajo, Fuller Park, Downtown Central and parts of Alta Heights as a community of interest.
You have free articles remaining.
Other requirements include preserving contiguity, compactness and existing jurisdictional lines, wherever possible. These criteria can be satisfied literally, in which case the districts would be self-contained, whole geographic areas, or functionally, which has to do more with the way the district relates to the city and to one another, Mitchell said.
Kevin Teague suggested the consulting team look at the Napa River that runs through the heart of the city as a more natural barrier, at least until reaching downtown.
He also directed Mitchell to the existing General Plan neighborhood map. “It does a really great job of setting out our neighborhoods, better than the Zillow map,” he said, referring to the real estate website Mitchell said he used in his presentation.
“This process should be intended to not divide Napa, and I think that’s one of the risks of districting that you can avoid,” Teague added, speaking directly to Council. “Let’s not create division, let’s create togetherness.”
Others used public comment to ask council to annex the unincorporated “islands” that fall under country control but appear to be otherwise within city limits.
Xulio Soriano, who has been at every one of the district meetings thus far, asked council members to wear headphones so he could speak to them in Spanish and they could hear the translation.
“It’s not just a question of access, it’s an injustice,” he said.
Soriano attended the meeting with a handful of representatives from La Unión Indígena, a local activist group for the rights of Latino and indigenous residents. They had spent the day collecting 48 signatures backing annexation of unincorporated islands. Soriano described missing sidewalks, dimmed streetlights and poor infrastructure.
This item does not fall under the purview of this legal action and would be carried out under an entirely different process, according to City Attorney Michael Barrett at the Feb. 11 public meeting. He also addressed questions from Councilwoman Liz Alessio on the topic, assuring her that the city continues to receive applications for annexation and processes them accordingly, but that the residents of these areas themselves tend to initiate the formal action.
“I want people to know we aren’t brushing aside this request,” Alessio said, reminding attendees that it’s a more complicated process involving multiple government agencies.
Further, Barrett added, the area in question near Highway 29 and Redwood Road would require “quite a bit of analysis” to determine what would need to happen in order to bring it up to city standards, which he estimated the district timeline wouldn’t accommodate.
Ongoing discussions continued about the inclusivity of the districting process. Maria Cisneros asked council to entertain moving the March 8 community workshops from McPherson Family Resource Center to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church to make it more convenient for the Latino community.
Cisneros, director of Napa County Hispanic Network, also alluded to ways that the broader Latino community has been neglected in this process, perhaps even by the plaintiff. “A lot of learning is having to take place on behalf of a community that is represented but never consulted,” she said. “The Latino community does not have a voice but it is represented by other voices.”
The next meeting is March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers in City Hall.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.