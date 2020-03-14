Napans weigh in on coronavirus crisis

“Although I've been to more than 40 countries and territories, I've never taken a cruise, so I was looking forward to visiting a few places with only unpacking once.”

“In a way, I'm happy to stay home in Yountville that week because there were a few events I was going to miss.”

Yet, “With Taste of Yountville cancelled, one has to wonder how many more events will follow suit,” wrote Carter.

The good news is that “we live in Napa Valley, one of California's most scenic places. The coronavirus can't take that away from the people here.”

Student Alexis Melgoza Rodríguez wrote that “this virus is taking a very big toll on everything in different ways."

She’s a member of the winter percussion group at Vintage High School and competitions have been cancelled due to the virus, she said. “It sucks because we have practiced so much and put so much effort into our show! We were excited to perform and to compete. We were only able to go to one competition. I feel bad for our seniors because it’s a really cool show and they were only able to perform it once.”

Christopher Renas of Napa had something different to say.