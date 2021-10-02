Napa's 1970s-era The Vineyards becomes a million-dollar neighborhood

It wasn’t the Vine Hill Drive living that convinced them to leave, but the California living. Dan Osso said taxes are already on the high side, and he thinks they will continue to grow higher.

“I don’t want to feel like I have to work when I’m 80 in order to be able to afford my lifestyle,” he said. “So we made a tactical move to find something that was ideally more house, less expense and at least an equal quality of life, as much as you can try to compare anything to Napa.”

Records show they sold their house for about $800,000. Like many other Californians, they are moving to Henderson, Nevada near Las Vegas.

They are buying a house with more space, a pool, a hot tub, an outside kitchen and no mortgage. They are on fixed income and will save about $6,000 a year on property taxes. They’ll pay no income tax on their pension, Dan Osso said.

“The cost of living is about 28% cheaper than here in California, here in Napa specifically,” he said.

But they will lose the Vine Hill Drive neighborhood.

“As I’ve already told many of our friends, this is a bittersweet move for us,” Dan Osso said. “We’ve made a lot of good connections here. Napa is beautiful. It’s idyllic.”