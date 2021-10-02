Napa's 1970s-era The Vineyards becomes a million-dollar neighborhood

A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each sold for more than $1 million.
Granted, west Vine Hill Drive is a nice, quiet neighborhood with a big park a few blocks from Napa County’s agricultural preserve. But these 1970s-era tract homes called The Vineyards originally sold for $30,000 to $40,000. Door bells were extra and some homes don’t have one.
A million dollars? Mike and Carolyn Michael, who watched their The Vineyards two-story house being built in 1972 and bought it for $38,000, both had the same reaction.
“Unbelievable,” Mike Michael said, adding he doesn't know how prices got that high.
I know the feeling. Full-disclosure: I’ve lived in The Vineyards on Vine Hill Drive since 1998. My own house probably isn’t worth nearly a million dollars, given it’s one story and has only three bedrooms. But it must be near $700,000.
I feel like a millionaire these days, even if much of my fortune is my house.
Certainly, The Vineyards isn't unique. Zillow reported the typical Napa County home value as of August was $849,000, up 21% over a year.
John Shackford is the real estate agent who sold one of the million-dollar homes, in this case for almost $1.2 million. The house was flipped — bought, fixed up and sold again. Instead of a 1970s-look, it received a new kitchen, a new floor plan, new air conditioner/furnace, the works.
“A brand new house,” Shackford said.
He sees The Vineyards as a neighborhood in-demand, even for the other houses that didn’t get the total revamp job. Put a home on the market, and there are offers the first day, he said.
Meanwhile, Vine Hill Drive old-timers wonder if these high home prices are here to stay. Most homes in The Vineyards probably won't sell for a million dollars, but prices keep going up.
“I don’t think we’re going to see the market crash as we did in 2008,” Shackford said. “But I don’t think we’re going to keep climbing at the rate we have for the last one-and-a-half years and two years.”
People from San Jose, the South Bay, Silicon Valley will sell a home there for close to $2 million and move to a less expensive Napa County house, he said.
Changing neighborhood
How do all of these dynamics change a neighborhood? That’s the million-dollar question. Finding the answer starts with looking at The Vineyards at its birth.
The Ward Ryder Co. in May 1971 asked the city to rezone 17.9 acres north of Trower Avenue and west of Linda Vista Avenue for housing. It was an age of quick construction. In November of that year, the firm celebrated the grand opening of The Vineyards phase one.
“Although located within the city of Napa, The Vineyards offers all of the advantages of real country living with the conveniences of city life,” said Ned Ryder of the company. “The Vineyards park is the focal point of the community, with paths winding through heritage oaks.”
By 1974, The Vineyards advertised eight floor plans and 20 exterior styles, with homes having General Electric kitchens. Prices started at $33,550. In keeping with the vineyards theme, streets had and still have names such as Pinot and Cabernet.
It wasn’t Silicon Valley techies moving there. Rather, it was people such as Jeffrey LaVoy, a teacher in Vallejo. His wife Cheryl LaVoy was a school district aide. They bought their one-story, four-bedroom Vine Hill Drive home on resell in 1977 for $61,000.
“It’s laughable now,” Cheryl LaVoy said.
Now retired, they have no plans to leave. The things that attracted them to the neighborhood in 1977 remain.
“We looked at houses all over the city,” Jeffrey LaVoy said. “I liked this because it was close to the actual vineyards, kind of on the edge of the city. We like to walk, we did and still do. This is a good place to walk.”
And indeed, the LaVoys can often be seen walking in such places as the trails of nearby Alston Park or along the vineyards that line Linda Vista Avenue.
They’ve traveled the lower 48 states in their RV and haven’t seen any other place they’d rather live, Jeffrey LaVoy said.
Despite the higher home prices, they haven’t seen a radical change in the neighborhood. There are still younger families moving in.
“There were always a good mix of older folks and younger folks,” Cheryl LaVoy said. “Now we’re the older folks.”
And, of course, they now live in a neighborhood with million-dollar homes.
“It doesn’t mean a whole lot to us, because we’re not going anywhere until the end, probably,” Jeffrey LaVoy said.
Some come...
Kyle and Katie Newman moved to the Vine Hill Drive neighborhood five years ago. They are among the young families, raising a 7-year-old daughter and decking our their yard with holiday decorations, such as a fake cemetery at Halloween.
Five years ago, the Newmans lived in southwest Napa near Old Sonoma Road. Their day care was in The Vineyards. Katie Newman dropped her daughter off their one day and when driving away saw their house-to-be for sale.
“It was like the right placement in a great location," Katie Newman said. "And we had been looking at this side of town. We looked at a few other houses.”
They had several reasons for wanting to move to Vine Hill Court.
“Better school district than where we were previously located,” Katie Newman said. “Bigger house size, too. We went from a 2-1 to a 3-2.”
“It’s right across from a park,” Kyle Newman said. “That was nice, especially having a kid. Quiet.”
“It’s family-orientated ... corner lot,” Katie Newman said. “And a court. It’s nice being in a court.”
Katie Newman was born and raised in Napa. Kyle Newman came to Napa in 1998 and does facilities maintenance at a winery.
They bought their house for $550,000. Now home prices are soaring, but they aren’t planning on selling. Kyle Newman sees the house as being at least a 20-year house.
Like the Michaels and LaVoys, they are surprised that the 1970s subdivision now has some million-dollar homes.
People may be overpaying, Katie Newman said. It might cause bidding wars on homes people locally are trying to purchase to move to better neighborhoods for their families.
“It’s great for the resale value for our house,” Kyle Newman said shaking his head. “But I don’t think they’re worth a million dollars.”
It all depends on your perspective. Sean and Katelyn Conley recently bought and moved into that Vine Hill Drive million dollar house that had all the upgrades. He is director of sales for a tire distributor. She works for an orthodontic technology company.
Their careers brought them from Southern California to San Jose. Sean Conley said they looked at homes there. He knows of a three-bedroom, two-bath home that sold for $1.8 million.
Meanwhile, they were coming to Napa on weekends. They decided to settle here instead.
Vine Hill Drive is near the Alston Park dog park. There is a friendliness they didn't see in San Jose, with people saying "hello" when they walk down the street and stopping by to welcome them to the neighborhood, Sean Conley said.
"We plan on living here for awhile," he said.
...and some leave
Others are leaving the neighborhood. Dan and Ilona Osso moved there five years ago in retirement, with the idea they would stay for good. They recently sold.
Dan Osso came to California in 2013 after retiring as a New York state income tax auditor. Ilona Osso lived in American Canyon. Moving to the Vine Hill Drive house in 2016 put them near to one of her children.
“We didn’t choose this neighborhood; it chose us,” she said. “We had been in contract for another house over by the high school. At the last minute, it fell through. We came to this house that very night with the Realtor, we saw this house and we said, ‘This is it.’”
It wasn’t the Vine Hill Drive living that convinced them to leave, but the California living. Dan Osso said taxes are already on the high side, and he thinks they will continue to grow higher.
“I don’t want to feel like I have to work when I’m 80 in order to be able to afford my lifestyle,” he said. “So we made a tactical move to find something that was ideally more house, less expense and at least an equal quality of life, as much as you can try to compare anything to Napa.”
Records show they sold their house for about $800,000. Like many other Californians, they are moving to Henderson, Nevada near Las Vegas.
They are buying a house with more space, a pool, a hot tub, an outside kitchen and no mortgage. They are on fixed income and will save about $6,000 a year on property taxes. They’ll pay no income tax on their pension, Dan Osso said.
“The cost of living is about 28% cheaper than here in California, here in Napa specifically,” he said.
But they will lose the Vine Hill Drive neighborhood.
“As I’ve already told many of our friends, this is a bittersweet move for us,” Dan Osso said. “We’ve made a lot of good connections here. Napa is beautiful. It’s idyllic.”
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley doesn't live in The Vineyards. But he lives nearby and his own neighborhood recently had a home sell for $1 million.
"My goodness," he said. "We we're thankful a family with children moved in."
The negative of rising home prices is obvious, he said. He talked about the challenge for young service-sector families to move to the traditional neighborhoods such as The Vineyards.
"I think we're going to be living in smaller houses," Sedgley said.
The Michaels will soon mark their 50th anniversary in The Vineyards, and they have no plans to move. The Oklahoma natives considered moving to Oklahoma 10 or 15 years ago, but stayed in Napa because of family.
As original neighborhood residents, they are a fountain of stories about the area. For example, Mike Michael recalled the young man who originally owned my house. Someone let a dog urinate in his front yard, and he came out with a shotgun.
I've never seen anything like that happen myself. But then, the neighborhood wasn’t quite as upscale in those days.
