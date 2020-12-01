Napa's Ace & Vine to debut outdoor card room as soon as Dec. 26

Getting to this point was a long, and challenging, process, said LeBlanc. Not everyone wanted a card room in Napa again. The city’s previous card room, Hemphill’s, had closed around 2005.

Some locals spoke out against such use. Locally, approvals were needed from the Napa police department, Napa City Council and the City Planning Commission.

Today, “I’m thrilled to bring such a dynamic new entertainment option to Napa,” LeBlanc said.

Both inside and out, the space has been completely remodeled. Black, gold and purple colors are meant to evoke a high-quality entertainment venue, one that fits the Napa aesthetic, said LeBlanc.

While the longtime koi pond remains, the outside deck has been expanded. The new restaurant will be managed by Michael Galyen of NapaSport. “The Deck will offer globally inspired and elevated Asian fusion and comfort cuisine,” read an Ace & Vine Facebook post.

A high roller suite, the Dragon Room, will provide VIP “accouterment, lockers and more” amenities.

An estimated 75 to 100 employees will work at the business, said LeBlanc, about half in the restaurant and half in the gaming rooms.