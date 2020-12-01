Napa's Ace & Vine to debut outdoor card room as soon as Dec. 26

If the chips all fall into place, come Dec. 26 players could be sitting down — albeit in a portable tent in the parking lot — at Napa’s new card room, Ace & Vine.
The original idea was to open Ace & Vine’s indoor space this month, said owners Mike LeBlanc and Gabe Pattee. However, for now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions, the business will be limited to playing outdoor only.
“It’s been a dream of mine, and we’re almost at the finish line,” said LeBlanc.
Regardless of where the cards will be dealt, workers are busy this week laying carpet, installing restaurant equipment, pouring concrete, building bar tops, installing doors and finishing a new deck, in addition to dozens of other projects. The facility is located at 505 Lincoln Ave. at the former Compadres restaurant.
When complete, the venue will offer food and drinks at a restaurant called The Deck. The gaming part of the business will feature nine tables of poker, blackjack or baccarat.
Getting to this point was a long, and challenging, process, said LeBlanc. Not everyone wanted a card room in Napa again. The city’s previous card room, Hemphill’s, had closed around 2005.
Some locals spoke out against such use. Locally, approvals were needed from the Napa police department, Napa City Council and the City Planning Commission.
Today, “I’m thrilled to bring such a dynamic new entertainment option to Napa,” LeBlanc said.
Both inside and out, the space has been completely remodeled. Black, gold and purple colors are meant to evoke a high-quality entertainment venue, one that fits the Napa aesthetic, said LeBlanc.
While the longtime koi pond remains, the outside deck has been expanded. The new restaurant will be managed by Michael Galyen of NapaSport. “The Deck will offer globally inspired and elevated Asian fusion and comfort cuisine,” read an Ace & Vine Facebook post.
A high roller suite, the Dragon Room, will provide VIP “accouterment, lockers and more” amenities.
An estimated 75 to 100 employees will work at the business, said LeBlanc, about half in the restaurant and half in the gaming rooms.
LeBlanc acknowledged that some Napans may remain unconvinced about a new card room in Napa.
“Don’t judge,” said LeBlanc. “Come and see it for yourself.”
“I think the quality, the service and the job we’ve done will speak for itself,” he said.
In its first year, the card room is allowed to be open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. during the rest of the week. After that first year, the card room should be open 24-hours-a-day.
Once approved by the city, the temporary tent, about 40 feet by 66 feet, will be installed in the parking lot.
A security plan for the outdoor gaming will be submitted to the Napa Police department for review and approval before any gaming begins, said the application.
