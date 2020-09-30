Napa's air is terrible and it may stay that way

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under AQI guidelines, when air is above 200, active children and adults and people with respiratory disease, such asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion, and everyone else, especially children should limit outdoor exertion.

By 1 p.m., the AQI reading had dropped to 191.

Most of the Bay Area scored below 100 AQI at midday Wednesday, falling in the good and moderate categories, except for Vallejo with a reading of 172.

Peterson said the Glass Fire on Wednesday was "more like a campfire than an inferno," its smoke trapped beneath higher levels of air and staying in the Napa Valley.

"All that smoke has to go somewhere," and in the case of the Glass Fire, on a day with few breezes, that somewhere is to stay right here, Peterson said.

It's possible that the Red Flag warning that the National Weather Service is calling for Thursday and Friday will shake up the air mass over the valley and bring improved air, although it increases the danger of more fires, Peterson said.

Until then, "there will be periods when it's better and periods when it's worse," Peterson said. The communities of the Napa Valley are just so close to the Glass Fire that there's little escaping the smoke, he said.