Napa's Bay Friendly Garden Tour goes virtual

“We feel like the best way to do that is to inspire people by showing them beautiful examples of how sustainable gardens can look and providing them with the opportunity to connect with local home gardeners,” said Frances Knapczyk, program director for the Napa County Resource Conservation District, which co-sponsors the event along with the City of Napa Water Division.

COVID-19 and the subsequent ‘shelter-in-place’ mandate required organizers to rethink the program, leading to the creation of the current month-long event. Every week includes a Facebook Live informational tour shot by a small crew wearing masks and using cellphones with a different home gardener. The videos are followed by a number of hour-long Zoom videos throughout the remainder of the week all connected by a loose theme. The first two weeks, for example, focused on soil health, native plants and water-wise edible gardens. The second half of the month will look more at responsible irrigation practices and pest management.

All videos will remain up on the site for the entirety of May and likely for a number of months beyond that, according to Knapczyk.