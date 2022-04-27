Napa's Bike Month events are swiftly approaching

National Bike Month is swiftly approaching, and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition is preparing a plethora of local events to celebrate and encourage biking countywide.

Kara Vernor, executive director of the coalition, said the coalition’s approach to Bike Month is designed to bring Napa’s community members into discovering the various benefits of biking.

That includes the obvious physical and mental health benefits that come with traversing Napa by bike, she said, as well as greenhouse gas emission reductions if people substitute bike rides for car trips.

“Almost half of all vehicle trips in the U.S. are less than three miles,” Vernor said. “And so one of the things the coalition is interested in is helping to shift that so that more people are choosing to ride their bicycles instead of driving for those short trips to do their business, to go to the grocery store, to go to the post office, to go to dinner.”

Biking also connects people more intimately to their physical surroundings than driving, Vernor said. And there’s a lot of joy and community to be found in biking with others. Part of the point of bike month, she said, is to bring together people who might catch the biking bug.

“Bike month is a month to celebrate bikes and, ideally, to engage more people in riding bikes,” Vernor said. “And so we think of the activities that we do during bike month as encouragement activities, to encourage folks to try going by bike.”

Perhaps the most significant upcoming event is Bike to Work and School Day, scheduled for May 20, which, Vernor said, will be returning in a form that resembles the events held prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means coalition volunteers will be hosting 11 energizer stations — with snacks, bike swag and words of encouragement — throughout the county to boost the efforts of those biking to work. And stations will be located at 21 participating schools.

“I hope that people look at this as an opportunity to get on a bike, get their family on a bike, go on a short ride over to a friend’s house,” King said. “It’s definitely doable in Napa now. We certainly hope the cities and counties will continue to get more bike facilities built, but even with what we’ve got built now it’s fairly easy to get around on a bike.”

This will be the first time Vernor is leading the Bicycle Coalition’s Bike Month efforts, as she took charge of the coalition in January.

Vernor said she’s pretty much been a bicyclist her whole life, starting when she was a child in Santa Cruz and had to get to school.

“I just biked because we didn’t have helicopter parents then, we had to get ourselves to school and back, so that just came with the territory,” Vernor said. “Even though there was a huge hill and my backpack was heavy, that’s the way it went.”

She skateboarded to get around for a period of time when she was attending Humboldt State University, and started becoming more involved in biking — and started commuting to work by bike — when she moved to Columbus, Ohio after graduating from college.

“My brother was a bike messenger there, and so we kind of hung out with a crew of people who biked,” Vernor said. “That’s where I got my first sort of pro road bike and started to try longer rides.”

Vernor said she was also inspired by her mother, who took up cycling in her 50s.

As a result of becoming more involved in cycling, she said, she’s been able to see the world in ways she wouldn’t have otherwise. That includes going on bike tours from Santa Rosa down to Monterey, in Alaska and in Germany.

Vernor also said she went on rides with United Kingdom-based charity Follow The Women to participate in a Pedal for Peace initiative around the United Arab Emirates with hundreds of women from around 25 different countries.

“I’ve really seen how cycling can bring people together,” Vernor said. “But I also just believe in it as a way to live around town. And in Napa, especially, we have such great weather. Unless you live in the hills, we’re pretty flat. So it’s an ideal location to be a place where people choose to cycle for short trips.”

Vernor said there are a variety of reasons why more people aren’t cycling in Napa. A portion of people are never going to bike, she said. Most people have some interest in biking, but aren’t super confident or comfortable actually trying it out.

According to The Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s 2019 Countywide Bicycle Plan, over 50% of people are interested in bicycling, but have concerns about safety.

“That has to do with a number of things,” Vernor said. “But certainly our bike infrastructure has to do with that. There are ways to make biking very safe and the U.S. has been slow to adopt those ways.”

Another reason people may be hesitant to try biking out, she said, is because of a lack of biking education out there — including such things as knowing the rules of road biking and proper helmet fit. Much of the work the coalition does is to help try and fill that gap, Vernor said.

That includes two family biking workshops that are being held in St. Helena on Saturday, which are “designed to build people’s confidence and let them practice bike handling skills,” Vernor said. And that also includes the American Canyon Kidical Mass event — put on the American Canyon Parks and Recreation Department, which will include bike tune-ups, a rodeo skills course, safety information, and a community bike ride — scheduled for May 7.

Other events — such as a new event starting up on May 13 called the TGIF Social Bike Ride — focus on the social aspect of riding bikes, Vernor said.

“We’re really hoping people who are sort of new to cycling in town will show up,” Vernor said. “Like, we hope to show them bike infrastructure and ways to make biking easier. The first ride is going to do a little bit of a focus on the bike-pedestrian-only bridges in town, which some folks aren’t aware of.”

Jeremy Mostafanejad, chair of the bike coalition’s board, said he’s hoping bike month brings more people into cycling. He’s also been bicycling most of his life — including when he was growing up in Napa —but a bike to work day managed to get him to start commuting by bike to his work once a week when he lived in the East Bay.

Napa’s made many improvements since he was a kid, he said, but it still has a ways to go in terms of improving bicycle infrastructure. Some streets are lacking bike lanes altogether, and there are many dangerous intersections still.

“This isn’t a good metaphor for the bike coalition, but we don’t want to take our foot off the gas,”

Napa County Board of Supervisors chair Ryan Gregory, a frequent biker, said he thinks Napa’s local bike scene is better than ever. In part, he said, that’s because a lot of people got into cycling during the pandemic.

“People either bought new bikes or got their old one tuned up finally,” Gregory said. My friends at the bike shops, they’ve never been busier as they were during COVID. There’s been a resurgence of the bicycle and what it can mean for our day to day lives and I just hope that momentum continues.”

Vernor added that it’s an exciting time to be working to improve bicycling in Napa.

“I think there is a sort of reinvigorated focus on safety, on traffic safety,” Vernor said. And at the same time there’s more funding coming down to make improvements. And so my hope is that those infrastructure changes will happen more and faster. The coalition really want to be a part of that but we also want to be a part of helping people feel comfortable using it.”

