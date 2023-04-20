With the return of the annual National Bike Month in May, the Napa County Bicycle Coalition is planning a variety of events and activities to celebrate cycling, including the return of the day-long event known as Bikefest.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

That festival hasn’t been held for four years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s scheduled to return on May 7 — running from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the South Napa Century Center — with an abundance of entertainment, rides and workshops.

“It’s aimed at any bicyclist from the novice, to the enthusiast, to the bike-curious,” said Kara Vernor, executive director of the bicycle coalition. “And that’s reflected in our activities.”

After the COVID-induced hiatus, the coalition brought back bike month activities in 2022 though in a scaled-down form. Last year’s activities did include Bike to Work and School Day, which involves incentivizing cyclists at schools and around Napa’s cities with energizer stations — sites where volunteers offer snacks and other rewards to bikers.

Bike to Work and School Day will return May 18, Vernor said. She noted there are currently 23 schools that have signed up. And there will be 11 energizer stations. Coalition volunteers will also be giving out Bike Index stickers, which include a QR code that can be stuck onto bikes and then serve as a means of identifying the bicycle owner.

The event generally gives people a chance to experience cycling when used as a commuting tool, Vernor said. She said that such cycling leads to a better chance of people meeting their daily physical activity needs, and for students, riding a bike has been connected to better academic performance and health.

“We want to encourage people who don’t normally bike for transportation to give it a try,” Vernor said. “And for those people that do, we want to celebrate and reward them.”

Vernor added that there’s also a feeling of connectedness to the physical world that comes with cycling, which she hopes participants in this year's Bike to Work and School Day will feel.

“Getting out and just seeing your neighbors’ faces, being outside of a car, seeing what your streets look like, passing people walking their dogs, helps us feel connected to where we are,” Vernor said.

Napa’s bicycle month activities are funded through a grant by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and various sponsors — among them Stanford Medicine, Amazon.com, 511 SF Bay, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., most of Napa’s five cities, MCE Community Choice Energy, Stanly Ranch and The Hub Bicycles.

Last year was Vernor’s first organizing the event, but she said this year feels “just as new and exciting” because of Bikefest's return.

Vernor said the four group bike rides that will be part of Bikefest offer “a little something for everyone.” One is a 3-mile Kidical Mass Ride intended for children and their parents, which will involve cruising down the Napa Valley Vine Trail into Kennedy Park and back. Another will feature Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley leading a roughly 3-mile bike tour around the Old Town neighborhood, with stops at historic homes to highlight Napa history.

“That’s for folks that just want to move around by bike,” Vernor said. “Like, they’re not necessarily looking for a long ride, but they want to do something while riding. It’s a nice way to remember that biking can get you around to a lot of places in a way that’s very convenient.”

And then there are two group rides for more hard-core bicyclists, put on by Vine Trail Napa Valley — an 18-mile loop that shoots from the south side of Napa to the north and back, and a 28-mile ride through the rural Carneros region to the west.

Beyond the rides, Bikefest will also feature wine, food, a swap meet — where people can sell used bikes and parts — and some bike repair workshops. There are also a few activities for children, including a bike rodeo and a bike and helmet decorating station. A number of bands are also set to play throughout the day, including the Napa High Jazz Band, Jealous Zelig and The Deadlies.

“I think, for Bikefest in particular, we really hope to just build community,” Vernor said. “We really just want people who are excited about bikes or curious about bikes to come together, talk, celebrate, have a good time, learn something new, maybe find some equipment that helps them accomplish their biking goals.”

Photos: Napa Valley neon signs: then and now neon signs 4 Neon signs 1 Neon signs 5 neon signs 8 neon signs 6 Neon signs 7 Neon signs Neon signs 9 Neon signs Neon signs 2 neon signs Neon signs Napa Town and Country Fair Green Door 4 Napa neon signs Napa Register neon sign Napa neon signs Napa neon signs F is for Fagiani's Vintage Napa neon Napa neon signs Napa Town and Country Fair 2 Red Hen Bar and Grill Napa neon signs Vintage Napa neon Napa neon signs