Napa's Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary rushes to build new animal enclosures after code enforcement complaint

Kristin and Justin Starkey, founders of Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary, have been hard at work through December to take down and rebuild enclosures that serve the rescue farm’s roughly 135 animals.

The Napa-based nonprofit, which started up in 2018, is a rescue for goats, chickens, ducks, geese, and the occasional pig. It takes in retired animals from pretty much anywhere in California and specializes in caring for handicapped or special needs chickens and goats, said Kristin Starkey.

“We actually have goats with wheelchairs; we have some that were born with underdeveloped brains,” Starkey said. "We have fully blind goats, partially blind goats, arthritic goats — you name it, we have them.”

But a recent code enforcement complaint — which compelled the Starkeys’ rush to build new structures — could have ended the organization entirely, according to Starkey. They've only been able to rebuild thanks to financial support from the Napa community, she said.

Several aspects of the nonprofit organization’s farm were reported to Napa County Code Enforcement a few months ago. Though much of what was reported was up to code, some of the farm’s unpermitted animal enclosures — chicken coops, a duck enclosure, a goat barn, and a handicapped animal barn — were larger than 120 square feet and therefore required permits, said code compliance supervisor Akenya Robinson-Webb.

The nonprofit was given a Jan. 1, 2022 deadline to either acquire permits for the structures or modify them to comply with Napa County code — which, in several cases, effectively meant tearing the structures down, Starkey said.

“I feel awful that it happened because we tried to check everything before we even became a rescue,” Starkey said. “We checked zoning, we checked legalities about how many animals we could have, what kind of animals, so everything in that aspect is A-OK; it’s just we totally missed the permit part on the buildings."

Solutions to the code enforcement situation, however, cost money the Starkeys didn’t have. They opted to overhaul the structures at an estimated cost of $8,000 because it would be cheaper and less complicated than getting permits, said Starkey. And to help finance the hefty cost of construction — along with animal feed and medical costs — Starkey set up a GoFundMe page in late November.

Starkey said she was completely blown away by the response from the Napa community. Funds donated by community members began pouring into the GoFundMe page by mid-December, spurred on by a NextDoor post that detailed the nonprofit’s plight. The fundraiser has now raised about $1,000 more than its initial $10,000 goal.

Starkey said she and Justin were out buying cat food when the sudden upswing in donations began in mid-December — and fully funded the goal in about three days.

“We were actually trying not to cry publicly," Starkey said. “It was incredibly sweet to know so many in our community loved what we do as much as we do.”

Local businesses have also been helping out, Starkey said, including several vineyards, Atlas Peak Construction, and Allen’s Hauling.

Constructing the new structures amid a rain-drenched December has required almost constant work from the Starkeys. And that’s on top of the care the animals already require, along with the need for special wrappings, eye drops, goat wheelchairs, tube feeding for some chickens, bumblefoot treatments, and more.

“Without the construction, we already go until one or two in the morning,” Starkey said. “One of us runs the night shift and one of us runs the day shift, because there are just not enough hours in a single daylight day.”

So far the construction work has involved taking down the main barn, constructing four animal sheds, disassembling the chicken coops and the duck enclosure and building a new coop for the ducks, Starkey said. They prioritized getting the animals out of the rain as quickly as possible, she added. Paint and windows for the sheds will be coming next year.

But, with the community’s support, the farm is on track to be all up to code on Jan. 1, Starkey said.

“We deem it as a legitimate Christmas miracle,” Starkey said. “If it wasn’t for the community, we would probably be gone. There’s no way we could’ve come up with that much money.”

