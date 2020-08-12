Napa's Boys & Girls Clubs names new executive director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley’s Board of Directors has named Greg Bouillerce as its executive director, effective Aug. 17.

“With over 15 years of experience with Boys & Girls Clubs in Napa and Sonoma counties, Greg was the unanimous choice. He is the right executive to lead us through the current environment and into the future,” Ryan Brennan, chair of Board’s Ad-hoc Hiring Committee, said in a news release.

Most recently serving as the director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, Bouillerce has spent the last decade working with community partners and stakeholders to improve the lives and opportunities available to the children of Napa Valley.

“We are really excited to get him in there,” said Todd Walker, Board president. “We felt that it was important to take our time following Mark Kuhnhausen’s departure in June,” he said. “Napa Valley kids need the best, and we’re happy to have found the right person.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley serves 1,330 Napa and American Canyon youth every day after school at its Napa Clubhouse, American Canyon Clubhouse, Club 1515 Teen Center, and six additional school-based locations.