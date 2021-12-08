Napa's Camille Creek students make new school their home

Wearing kitchen whites and wielding a knife while carefully cutting chicken breasts crosswise, you could almost confuse Isaias Hernandez for a line cook at a Napa restaurant.

Except he’s only 12 years old.

Isaias is a student at Napa’s Camille Creek Community School. Learning how to prepare food for the school meals and work in a kitchen is part of his curriculum at the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) program.

Besides culinary skills, Isaias and the other Camille Creek students are learning something else — how to get around their brand new school.

On Nov. 1, Camille Creek students moved from a set of rundown portables into a brand-new campus, located just south of the portables, at 2097 Imola Ave.

“It feels wonderful,” said Principal Caroline Wilson of the new school.

The old Camille Creek campus was a hodgepodge of buildings. “There was no area for us to come together as a community,” said Wilson. “Now we are all truly connected.”

Camille Creek community school serves students, grades 6 to 12, who have been expelled or referred for issues of truancy and/or behavior from the county’s middle and high schools. It encompasses both the former Liberty and Chamberlain high schools.

“The mission of Camille Creek Community School is to empower our county’s most disenfranchised youth toward a productive future through restorative relationships, targeted instruction, and inspiring opportunities for growth,” according to a news release from the NCOE.

The community school is part of the NCOE. It’s not funded by the Napa Valley Unified School District.

Camille Creek students — currently 96 total — seem to appreciate their new campus as well.

According to aspiring chef Isaias, the best part is “definitely the culinary program.”

Firstly, he likes food. But learning about cooking and how to work in a kitchen “gets you to think and focus,” he said.

Camille Creek student Jose Torres, 18, also said his favorite part of the curriculum is the culinary program. Sure, he’s currently on dishwashing duty, but that should change. He’d like to “work with knives and learn knife skills,” said Torres. He might work in a restaurant after graduation.

Finn Chapman, 16, said the best part of the new school is the brand new kitchen. He’s cooked many different meals, but so far his favorite was chili.

“I’ve always loved chili, but I’ve never had it any way except from a can, so making everything from scratch was cool,” said Finn.

Gio Barbosa, 17, said the campus “is like a whole new experience.” Sure, change such as moving from one school location to another can be stressful, “but it’s also a little exciting.”

Lindsey Baker has been a teacher for the past 10 years with the NCOE school.

This new campus is important, she said.

“My previous classroom had ceiling panels missing and it would leak, so when the kids walk in and that’s what they see, it’s hard to make them feel like they have value when what’s around them doesn’t. And now they do.”

She’s most excited about how the classroom spaces have different seating arrangements.

“Kids can sit on a couch; they can sit in a chair, they can sit in a tall chair; they can be further away from each other; there’s just so much space, and there’s so many options for them. They pick where they are comfortable and they’re engaged.”

Besides classrooms and offices, other spaces that opened with the campus on Nov. 1 include a culinary instruction classroom and private rooms where social service providers and others can meet privately with students.

Ultimately the campus will include maker spaces, a recording studio, a welding and fabrication shop, a playing field, a garden and more.

Baker said she thinks the students have a new sense of pride.

“You’re seeing it reflected in their attitudes. We’re taking kids that are maybe not viewed the best way in the community. They are showing us what kind of student they can be,” in an environment that fits them.

Camille Creek students aren’t “bad” kids, said Baker.

“We get students from the district that haven’t thrived, for whatever reason, and they come here and for the first time, they are engaged in school,” she said. “They are creating positive relationships with teachers and staff and their peers. They thrive for the first time. And that’s really important. We are taking kids that the traditional education system has never had a spot for, and we are creating somewhere where they get to be successful.”

“I’m proud of this group we have,” said Baker.

"We have waited for this for years,” said Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools. “It’s a dream come true.”

