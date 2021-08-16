Napa's card room asks Napa City Council to approve 24/7 operation

The question of whether Napa’s only card room should be open 24/7 is set to be answered by the Napa City Council at a meeting next Tuesday.

Ace & Vine, a restaurant and card room located at 505 Lincoln Ave., opened on Feb. 11 this year. The city originally approved the business in June last year, amid some controversy. Though applicants Mike LeBlanc and Gabe Pattee initially wanted the card room to be open 24/7, it became clear that the application wouldn’t pass, according to previous Register reporting.

So the applicants agreed to cut hours back and then seek City Council approval after a year of operation to change the hours back to the originally-proposed 24/7. As such, Ace & Vine is currently allowed to be open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. During the other days of the week, the room is required to close at 2 a.m.

Now the applicants will be back before the City Council, asking that the card room be allowed to operate 24/7 because of financial concerns.