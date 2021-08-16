Napa's card room asks Napa City Council to approve 24/7 operation

The question of whether Napa’s only card room should be open 24/7 is set to be answered by the Napa City Council at a meeting next Tuesday.
Ace & Vine, a restaurant and card room located at 505 Lincoln Ave., opened on Feb. 11 this year. The city originally approved the business in June last year, amid some controversy. Though applicants Mike LeBlanc and Gabe Pattee initially wanted the card room to be open 24/7, it became clear that the application wouldn’t pass, according to previous Register reporting.
So the applicants agreed to cut hours back and then seek City Council approval after a year of operation to change the hours back to the originally-proposed 24/7. As such, Ace & Vine is currently allowed to be open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. During the other days of the week, the room is required to close at 2 a.m.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Now the applicants will be back before the City Council, asking that the card room be allowed to operate 24/7 because of financial concerns.
“Unfortunately, updating the building and opening up a new restaurant and card room came at the worst possible time — during a global pandemic,” LeBlanc wrote in a June letter to the City Council. “… We are at a significant competitive disadvantage against other card rooms because we are not able to operate on a 24-hour basis, like nearly every other card room and gaming establishment throughout the state.”
City staff is recommending that the council allow the card room to operate 24 hours a day. Mayor Scott Sedgley said in a Friday interview that the city has generally tried to help local businesses recuperate some of their losses during the pandemic, and that’s what the situation with the card room resembles to him.
“I have gone there to experience the restaurant,” Sedgley said. “I did go in the card room and donated a few dollars to the blackjack table. It was a nice evening.”
Council member Mary Luros said she’d been opposed to the card room operating 24/7 when Ace & Vine was originally proposed, and that six months during the pandemic doesn’t give the City Council a true understanding of how the business will operate outside of the pandemic.
“I’m fairly disappointed to see the applicant come back in six months because that’s not what I understood our deal to be,” Luros said. “Six months during COVID doesn’t give a clear picture.”
Luros added that she’s heard from all ends of the spectrum in regard to people’s opinions on the business — from those who love the business, to those who have concerns.
“I still have all the same concerns I had last time,” Luros said. “I want this to be a community-friendly, neighborly compromise. It can’t just be an ask for more hours because they’re not making money yet.”
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Aug. 6, 2021
Camille Creek Community School
Vineyard Valley evacuation
Vineyard Valley evacuation
National Night Out
Turf replacement at the Napa Valley Expo
Building trades workers at council meeting
Kirk Venge
Tyson and Audrey Lundin
Napa Valley 1839 FC players and coaches celebrate
National Night Out
Carpy ’21 Men’s Softball All Star Game
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Napans send 500 postcards to mom during pandemic
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.