Napa's Caritas Village affordable housing project moves forward despite supply chain delays

A 20-unit affordable Napa housing complex planned to be built from modular units is now being constructed conventionally because of supply chain challenges.
Despite the transition to conventional construction, the architecture of the Caritas Village, located at 2375 Old Sonoma Road and developed by Irvine-based nonprofit developer Caritas Corp., will be virtually identical to the project approved by the Napa City Council two years ago, said Caritas board member Thomas Redwitz in an interview last week.
The COVID-19 pandemic began shortly after the Napa City Council approved the project in December 2019. About a month later, Caritas was informed by its modular development partner — Blokable Inc. of Vancouver, Washington — that the company was having supply chain issues, he said.
With modular construction, the apartment complex was planned to be pieced together from prefabricated units, trucked to Napa and assembled into two three-story, 10-unit buildings and a third building that would serve as a community space, according to Redwitz.
“Keep in mind these are built in a warehouse,” said Gabe Chavez, Caritas vice president of development. “And every warehouse was essentially shut down when COVID hit and especially during that time when we were ready to get started on the drawings and talking to our partner.”
The modular design was also supposed to save time. Nelson Del Rio, co-chief executive of Blokable, estimated in a 2019 Register article that the complex could’ve been ready to occupy sometime in 2021.
“It does theoretically speed things up,” Redwitz said. “Our analysis was that we could build a project four to six months sooner. But when we could start became a big question.”
When the pandemic hit, Redwitz said, “we were faced with the question: do we wait until they can solve their supply chain issues with modular housing or do we switch gears and pivot to conventional construction?”
“We made the decision [to go with conventional construction] so that we didn’t have to wait around with the uncertainty,” Redwitz said. “We could move forward with certainty because while the modular world was constrained with supply issues, projects were being built all over the place in the conventional method.”
Redwitz added that conventional construction is also facing supply chain issues. Indeed, product shortages, delays and rising costs have been impacting a variety of industries across the world, with no end in sight, according to a report from The New York Times.
However, Redwitz said, conventional materials needed to complete the housing project are still generally available, which isn’t the case for modular units. Workarounds for conventional construction could also likely be found for materials that are less available, Redwitz said, which wouldn’t be the case for modular units.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the complex was held at the three-quarter-acre project site at 2375 Old Sonoma Road last week. Chavez said the company is anticipating construction of the apartments will be finished in in the first quarter of 2023, in about 16-months.
Once construction is complete, half of the apartments are set to be offered to tenants making less than 80% of Napa’s median income, and the other half will be set aside for renters making less than 20% of the median.
The mix of one and two-bedroom units will also be joined by a small onsite laundry facility, a clubhouse that includes a rec center, a play structure, an outdoor barbecue area, 29 parking spots for residents and common area seating throughout a garden, Chavez said.
Redwitz said the project is special because it’s being built swiftly as part of a deal the Napa City Council made with hotel developer Pacific Hospitality Group as part of the city’s 2018 approval of a 253-room Marriott Hotel project in the Napa Valley Commons. Typically, he said, in lieu fees paid into affordable housing funds — which is typically the case for developments, like the Marriott project, that don't include affordable housing — tend to sit around for a while before they can be attached to a project.
The Marriott project hasn’t been built yet because of financial losses connected to the pandemic, according to a letter sent by developer Pacific Hospitality Group to the city in August.
Randy Redwitz, chief executive officer of Caritas, said he likes to believe the company is preventing homelessness as opposed to directly changing the lives of homeless people.
“In the most ideal world, we’re preventing homelessness,” Redwitz said. “I couldn’t prove that with a fact in hand, but I think it’s in theory correct.”
Caritas manages 31 affordable housing projects total, Redwitz said, and 29 of them are mobile housing communities sprinkled throughout California. The Caritas Village project is the first apartment complex the organization has developed, Redwitz said, and it will soon be joined by a 16-unit transitional housing complex. Caritas is partnering with another nonprofit to provide services to formerly homeless residents, according to Redwitz — in Dana Point.
“People ask me all the time what is Caritas’ strategy, what’s your long-term future, where are you going, what are you doing,” Redwitz said. "Well, aside from affordable housing, our strategy really is being opportunistic. I can’t say that we’re going to acquire four or three or two sites or mobile home communities next year, but I can say if there’s an opportunity that fits within the confines of Caritas’s financial ability, we’re going to grab it.”
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
