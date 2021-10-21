Napa's Caritas Village affordable housing project moves forward despite supply chain delays

However, Redwitz said, conventional materials needed to complete the housing project are still generally available, which isn’t the case for modular units. Workarounds for conventional construction could also likely be found for materials that are less available, Redwitz said, which wouldn’t be the case for modular units.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the complex was held at the three-quarter-acre project site at 2375 Old Sonoma Road last week. Chavez said the company is anticipating construction of the apartments will be finished in in the first quarter of 2023, in about 16-months.

Once construction is complete, half of the apartments are set to be offered to tenants making less than 80% of Napa’s median income, and the other half will be set aside for renters making less than 20% of the median.

The mix of one and two-bedroom units will also be joined by a small onsite laundry facility, a clubhouse that includes a rec center, a play structure, an outdoor barbecue area, 29 parking spots for residents and common area seating throughout a garden, Chavez said.