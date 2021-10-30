Napa's Christopher Bennett honored by National Down Syndrome Congress

The National Down Syndrome Congress recently honored Christopher Bennett of Napa as one of its 2021 Everyday Hero honorees.

Bennett, who was born with Down Syndrome, has lobbied on local, state and national levels, to bring awareness to Down Syndrome, and he is an avid advocate for inclusion for people with disabilities in the community.

Bennett, who is a full-time employee at Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, accepted his award virtually during the annual Soiree of Stars, held on Oct. 21.

"It brings me joy to make a difference in the lives of people with Down syndrome," Bennett said. "I'm proud to be honored by the NDSC."

Bennett was previously honored by the NDSC with the Christian Pueschel Memorial Citizen Award in 2018 for his dedication to advocacy and his self-advocacy efforts. His resume of self-advocacy efforts includes participating in the Partners in Policymaking in Sacramento and serving on the Developmental Disabilities Board in Sonoma County. He’s attended lobbying events in Washington, D.C. and he speaks about living with Down syndrome at public events and fundraisers.

The National Down Syndrome Congress, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families living with Down syndrome.

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder. The human body is made of cells that contain 23 pairs of chromosomes. People with Down syndrome have an extra copy of the 21st chromosome, which causes developmental delays.

According to the National Down Syndrome Society, approximately one in every 700 children in the United States is born with Down syndrome, making Down syndrome the most common chromosomal condition. About 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome in the United States each year.