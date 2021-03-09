Napa's city water may have taste and smell issues this month

The water coming from city taps over the next three weeks may have off-putting odor and taste issues, the City of Napa is warning customers.
City water will remain safe to drink, but there will likely be aesthetic issues as the city draws water exclusively from its Lake Hennessey reservoir, officials said.
The city had been taking water from the Delta Water State Project through its Barwick Jamieson Treatment Plant, but state water is unavailable to Napa for three weeks due to major system maintenance, said city Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge.
The city is treating water from Lake Hennessey for springtime algae, which releases odor compounds when it dies, the city said. The treatment removes the algae, but odors can remain.
To improve the aesthetic quality of water drunk from the tap, customers can make sure the water is cold or add a little citrus or cucumber flavor, the city said in a Facebook post.
Napa is in the early planning stages to install an ozone system at the Hennessey treatment plant to minimize seasonal algae issues. Water from the Delta is treated with such a system.
Earlier this month the City of St. Helena sent out notices to its customers addressing complaints about the taste, color and odor of its tap water.
The cause was St. Helena's decision to draw more water from Napa to conserve water in its own Bell Canyon reservoir, St. Helena officials said.
WATCH NOW: NAPA TEEN RUNS MARATHON TO HONOR LATE MOTHER, BOOST CANCER RESEARCH
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA COUNTY'S MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN FEBRUARY
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
1444 Manley Lane in Rutherford
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
At age 21, St. Helena High School graduate Cristian Maldonado has launched his own catering business, earned a real estate license, and wants …
The Napa school district explores options for closing a middle school campus and possibly shifting its dual-language immersion program.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
Chris Lemley, a high school dropout, found the support and encouragement to succeed at Napa Valley College.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
In true millennial style Napa Valley resident Sarita Lopez writes books, has her own cactus water company and is part of the leadership of Nap…
One of American Canyon's niches in Napa County's wine world is providing room for refrigerated wine warehouses, with another on the way.
Want to live in downtown Napa? These new homes in the city center range from $779,000 to $1.6 million.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for …