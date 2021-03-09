Napa's city water may have taste and smell issues this month

The water coming from city taps over the next three weeks may have off-putting odor and taste issues, the City of Napa is warning customers.

City water will remain safe to drink, but there will likely be aesthetic issues as the city draws water exclusively from its Lake Hennessey reservoir, officials said.

The city had been taking water from the Delta Water State Project through its Barwick Jamieson Treatment Plant, but state water is unavailable to Napa for three weeks due to major system maintenance, said city Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge.

The city is treating water from Lake Hennessey for springtime algae, which releases odor compounds when it dies, the city said. The treatment removes the algae, but odors can remain.

To improve the aesthetic quality of water drunk from the tap, customers can make sure the water is cold or add a little citrus or cucumber flavor, the city said in a Facebook post.

Napa is in the early planning stages to install an ozone system at the Hennessey treatment plant to minimize seasonal algae issues. Water from the Delta is treated with such a system.