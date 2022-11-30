Napa's closed-off portion of Main Street to reopen for vehicle traffic on Friday

The block of Main Street in downtown Napa that’s been closed to vehicle traffic for more than two years will reopen on Friday, with the expiration of an emergency ordinance that’s kept it pedestrian-only. A permanent closure of that block still may happen, but no plans have come together so far.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The block — which runs parallel to Veterans Memorial Park, between Second and Third streets — was originally closed off to cars and trucks in August 2020 because of an emergency proclamation that allowed restaurants to expand outdoor seating early in the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, restaurant indoor dining capacity was restricted by California’s public health rules. The proclamation, which expires Thursday, allowed businesses to stay open and keep serving customers during the worst of the pandemic.

As a perhaps unexpected side effect, the expanded outdoor dining — and the vibrancy created by it — proved popular with visitors, residents, and restaurateurs in the following years, and many called on the city to keep the block closed beyond the expiration of the emergency ordinance. But doing so would be costly, according to the city's public works director Julie Lucido, because Napa would need to transition the street into a pedestrian mall to avoid violating the California Vehicle Code.

That means the 6-inch curbs in the area would need to be removed and rebuilt to fit Americans With Disabilities Act requirements, along with a bevy of other improvements, according to Lucido. All in all, Lucido estimated the permanent closure would cost roughly $1.45 million.

In July, responding to positive feedback about the temporary closure, the Napa City Council voted 4-1 to prioritize permanently closing off the block. But since no city funding was immediately available, the council instead directed city staff to work with Napa’s business community to figure out a possible project through a potential public-private partnership.

So far, no permanent closure plan has been floated to the council as a result of a partnership. But talks are continuing, and the city remains open to figuring out a plan through such a partnership, according to Lucido.

“We are committed to working with the business community,” Lucido said.

Mick Salyer, owner of ZuZu Tapas and Paella on the blocked-off portion of Main Street, said he and a group of merchants and stakeholders did come up with a proposal of more than $250,000 for the permanent closure and asked the city to match those funds, along with helping them chase grants to fund the project. Salyer said the group also found outside civil engineers who were willing to work on it.

The group was effectively given a checklist of things they’ll need to achieve with the proposal by the city, Salyer said, and things haven’t yet moved beyond that point.

“My feeling is when this opens back up it will never close again,” Salyer said. “That’s just my personal feeling. There is a path forward, but I don’t know what that looks like yet, and we’re still working on it.”

Salyer added that business owners on the street have been clearing their outdoor dining areas in anticipation of the street reopening. Indeed, trucks were present at the Main Street block area on Wednesday to remove wood planks and other material.

“Of all the bad things that happened with COVID, we had this nice little gift of this peaceable corridor,” Salyer said. “People seem to really enjoy it. I think it’s up to them to make a stand on this and let their voices be heard. Hopefully that would move it forward a little bit.”

Outdoor dining for the Main Street restaurants will continue at a reduced level, on the expanded sidewalk of the block, which was created in a $1.7 million project completed shortly before the pandemic for the purpose of outdoor dining.

Councilmember Mary Luros, a supporter of a permanent vehicle closure, said in a statement she thinks the temporary closure has proven to be an exciting, vibrant addition to Napa’s downtown. Luros added that she continues to be eager to work with the business community to transition the area into a pedestrian mall.

“Unfortunately, we have to temporarily reopen the street to vehicular traffic until we can make determinations regarding funding, timing and design of the project,” Luros wrote. "These conversations are ongoing, as the business community continues to gather input and our staff and council explore the feasibility of a project partnership.”

Mayor Scott Sedgley said he’d like to see the city update its Downtown Specific Plan — adopted in 2012 — to evaluate how a permanent Main Street closure would work within the broader context of downtown Napa. He said his only concern with a permanent closure is that it needs to be well thought out. Sedgley also noted that some business owners in the area want the block opened up, owing to what they see as a negative impact from the interrupted traffic flow.

“We closed Main Street to help property owners on that street survive during the pandemic,” Sedgley said. “If we want to make something more permanent happen along those lines, we need to talk with our engineers, the people that do that kind of work, and consider all the impacts and other options that work as well.”

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said what’s most important to him is that the city continues to work with the business community to make sure they have the tools to succeed and recover from the pandemic. He also said he thought the city needs to look at a possible permanent closure through an update to the Downtown Specific Plan, which he said will provide further clarity on whether it’s a good idea.

Sedgley and Narvaez also mentioned that such a process could end up favoring an existing plan to transition Brown Street into a pedestrian plaza that would run from Third to Pearl streets.

City staff, in line with the current Downtown Specific Plan, previously recommended the council continue pursuing that project an alternative to the permanent closure because Brown Street isn’t a major traffic corridor like Main Street. But several of those supporting the permanent Main Street closure have noted there’s a lack of businesses on Brown Street that would make such a closure immediately feasible.

“Everything’s on the table until it’s not,” Narvaez said. “I don’t want to miss an opportunity by not even considering it."