Napa's commercial real estate market softened by pandemic

Fourteen months since the issuance of Napa County’s initial stay-at-home order, a number of local employers have no intent to return their employees to in-person work, a dynamic that has disrupted the city’s commercial real estate market.
Commercial properties, especially office spaces, are sitting empty longer, said Randy Gularte, owner of Crown Realty Property Management, and many tenants are seeking to either end their leases or downsize.
Gularte said he hasn't yet seen landlords make significant concessions in rent because there hasn't been enough interest from potential tenants to even prompt those negotiations.
“Businesses are saying – I really don’t need the brick and mortar. My employees will work from home, and we’ll meet once a month to get together, or whatever it is,” Gularte said.
Joe Fischer, senior vice president of real estate at the commercial real estate firm Strong & Hayden, said he’d seen a number of tenants attempt to sublease their commercial leases during the pandemic, but demand has been similarly muted.
If this shift has lasting impact on the demand for office space and commercial real estate, it will be difficult for some landlords to come to terms with, he said.
“It’s just hard, emotionally, to think something that you bought that was a really great investment for a long period of time is now not going to have the demand it has had for the last 10 years,” Fischer said. “There are a lot of landlords that have not come to grips with the fact that we have this very significant oversupply in the market, and relatively limited demand, which means their properties are going to be vacant longer, or they’re going to have to do deals at rent numbers that are less than they’ve been used to for the past five years.”
James Keller, a luxury real estate broker and Napa resident who owns the Young Building at the corner of Coombs and Third streets, recently announced his intent to convert office space on the building's second floor to three residential condominiums – a pivot he can make because the Young Building is zoned mixed use. It’s possible other landlords could follow in Keller's footsteps, Fischer said.
Keller said that his proposed conversion should not necessarily be seen as a reflection of the strength of the city’s commercial real estate market. “I just think there are very limited residential opportunities in downtown Napa,” said Keller, who is working on preliminary designs.
Keller has also been successful in releasing office space at another of his properties at 1040 Main St., he said. Over the last half year or so, he has signed “a handful to a dozen” new leases there, in spaces ranging from 400 to 3,000 square feet, he said.
Fischer said Strong & Hayden had seen demand among specific sectors and for certain kinds of commercial space. “One of the biggest deals last year was OLE Health,” he said, which expanded in light of additional demand for its services, in part owing to the pandemic.
Strong & Hayden has also seen demand for “executive-sized offices,” according to Fischer, which, at around 250 square feet, might fit one or two employees who have been assigned to work from home but are perhaps finding it difficult to be productive there.
“I think what’s going on is people are finding they can’t work as much at home with kids and spouses (also) on Zoom," Keller said.
Spaces Napa Valley, which opened its downtown Napa location in late February, is targeting exactly that demographic of workers, a spokesperson for International Workplace Group (IWG), its parent company, said in an emailed statement.
“… We have seen very strong demand for our new concept as people in Napa Valley increasingly want to work in a hybrid manner and be closer to home,” the statement read. The Napa space had more than 35 users in its first few weeks, the Register previously reported.
“Areas like Napa have seen extreme growth with people moving out of places like San Francisco during the pandemic,” the spokesperson wrote. “Having a workspace in Napa is appealing to those who live in the area and don’t want to travel all the way … to a city like San Francisco but do want to be able to go into an office a few times a week.”
That demographic of workers might be an opportunity for Napa to host satellite offices of larger Bay Area employer, Gularte said.
“If we were able to provide (the right amenities), a lot of people might say, I have everything I need here – I can go to San Francisco once a month,” he said. “Think about it: Facebook, for example, has said employees don’t have to come into the office. If four to five Facebook employees come up here, they might go … why don’t we get together and have a space up here where we can work as a pod together. Maybe that’s in the future.”
The apparent slowdown has not been exclusive to office real estate, he added. Retail commercial use has also been impacted because those tenants are no longer looking to move locations or expand their businesses at the rate they were pre pandemic.
It’s a dynamic not exactly welcomed by landlords, Gularte said. Commercial real estate has traditionally been at the top of the real estate investment hierarchy — “you start with a single family home, then into a duplex, then fourplex, then into multi-family, then commercial,” he said — and if things get slow enough it could prompt those investors to reassess where they would like to out their money.
During the pandemic, a small number of commercial landlords provided actual “rent relief,” forgiving months’ worth of rent; most simply choose to allow their tenants to delay payment that would eventually come due, Strong & Hayden’s Fischer said.
As the economy reopens, Fischer has seen a number of tenants jump at properties owned by landlords who are willing to give larger concessions either via lowered permanent rent or free months of rent, he said.
Demand for other kinds of office space, including medical offices near Queen of the Valley Medical Center on Trancas Street, had stalled even prior to the pandemic, Fischer noted.
“The real opportunity, from my perspective, on a lot of these medical spaces on Trancas is a conversion over to multi-family housing," he said.
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.