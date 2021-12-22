 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Napa County Farm Bureau

Napa's COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Vaccine
Chayakorn76, Dreamstime.com

Napa County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 53 new ones reported on Wednesday.

That comes on the heels of a Tuesday report of 40 new local cases and 63 over the weekend. To put this in perspective, the total for the entire week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2 was 72.

It was unclear from the county’s daily report what role the Omicron variant is playing in the post-Thanksgiving case spike. The county on Dec. 17 reported its first known Omicron case.

Thirteen people were hospitalized locally as of Wednesday because of COVID-19, the county reported. By comparison, five were hospitalized on Dec. 3. Local intensive care units had 9% of their beds available.

Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the state’s Omicron situation on Wednesday in Alameda County during a session that was livestreamed.

California has seen new almost a doubling of COVID-19 cases in one week. It has a positive testing rate of 3.3%, compared to 2.3% last week, Newsom said.

People are also reading…

“We’re holding strong, mindful though of (these) growth rates and trends, so we can’t take anything for granted,” Newsom said.

He stressed he does not want to see schools shut down. To that end, the state is ordering COVID-19 tests so students can be tested before returning to school after the holidays.

Vaccines and boosters will help California get through the latest COVID-19 wave, he said. He talked of getting to the day the pandemic becomes an endemic that can be managed.

“We will get this behind us. I know you are exhausted, we’re all exhausted by this,” Newsom said.

More than two dozen children, parents and bird-watching enthusiasts joined the Napa Solano Audubon Society's wintertime citizen science effort.

Barry Eberling's memorable Napa Valley Register stories from 2021

Here are Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling's memorable stories of 2021, from mysterious ruins in wetlands to a 1970s subdivision seeing its first million-dollar homes.

Press Wireless ruins

Press Wireless ruins

  • Updated

A concrete shell of a building amid Napa County's marshlands once was the place where radio workers tracked Soviet Sputniks and picked up the …

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News