Napa's COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Napa County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 53 new ones reported on Wednesday.
That comes on the heels of a Tuesday report of 40 new local cases and 63 over the weekend. To put this in perspective, the total for the entire week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2 was 72.
It was unclear from the county’s daily report what role the Omicron variant is playing in the post-Thanksgiving case spike. The county on Dec. 17 reported its first known Omicron case.
Thirteen people were hospitalized locally as of Wednesday because of COVID-19, the county reported. By comparison, five were hospitalized on Dec. 3. Local intensive care units had 9% of their beds available.
Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the state’s Omicron situation on Wednesday in Alameda County during a session that was livestreamed.
California has seen new almost a doubling of COVID-19 cases in one week. It has a positive testing rate of 3.3%, compared to 2.3% last week, Newsom said.
“We’re holding strong, mindful though of (these) growth rates and trends, so we can’t take anything for granted,” Newsom said.
He stressed he does not want to see schools shut down. To that end, the state is ordering COVID-19 tests so students can be tested before returning to school after the holidays.
Vaccines and boosters will help California get through the latest COVID-19 wave, he said. He talked of getting to the day the pandemic becomes an endemic that can be managed.
“We will get this behind us. I know you are exhausted, we’re all exhausted by this,” Newsom said.
