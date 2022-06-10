Napa's crop value sees big rebound

What a difference a year without mega-fires makes for Napa County's agricultural production value.

The latest crop report shows a total production value of $745,778,100 for 2021. Wine grapes accounted for about 99% of this amount.

Compare that to 2020, when the LNU Lightning Complex fires raged in August and the Glass Fire in late September/October. The total production value was $465,394,200.

After that smoky 2020, with its singed vineyards, smoke-tainted grapes and interrupted harvest, 2021 was a breath of fresh air.

"Clearly, wine grapes are rebounding," Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland said.

Wine grape production rose 21.4%. The average price paid for all Napa County grape varieties rose 32.5%.

“Drought conditions are certainly having an impact,” Cleveland said. “They’re impacting overall tonnage. We have smaller fruit and berries. But it’s not necessarily having an impact to fruit quality, so that’s the good news.”

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Merlot are Napa County’s Big Three. They accounted for 75.3% of wine grape production acreage and 82.1% of total wine grape value.

But for all the good news, 2021 was no record-breaker. It fell far short of 2018’s total production value of more than $1 billion. County officials attributed that year's bumper grape crop in part to a summer that lacked heat spikes and a big rise in grape production.

To put the 2021 total of $745 million into historical perspective, the 2010 total was $461 million, the 2000 total $344 million, the 1990 total $147 million, the 1980 total $67 million and the 1970 total $25 million.

And the total way back in 1930? A mere $1.8 million, with prunes the top crop accounting for more than $1 million of the total. Grapes were a distant second at $342,000.

Napa County for all of its international wine country fame isn’t among California’s biggest-producing agricultural counties. Kern County in 2020 reported a gross value of $7.6 billion.

Then again, most of Napa County’s value came from 46,000 acres of vineyards. That’s less than 10% of the county.

In Napa County agriculture, there is wine grapes and everything else. And everything else pales by comparison.

Floral and nursery in 2021 had 157,500 square feet of production area and a value of $212,300, down from 167,850 square feet and $313,000 in 2020. Cleveland attributed the drop to industry closures.

Olives had producing acres rise from 48 to 57 and the total production value rise from $116,100 to $226,400. This happened even though the olive fruit fly remains a major concern, the crop report said.

Hay production dropped from 611 acres and a $103,400 value to 250 acres and a $26,300 value. That’s likely due to drought, as well as conversion of some pastures to vines, Cleveland said. Some grape growers move to hay when they pull vines and then later replant vines, she added.

Animal products rose from $2.8 million to $3 million. Values for goats and sheep remained strong, with more vineyards using the animals to control vegetation, the crop report said.

Vegetable crops such as artichokes, lettuce, corn and pumpkins fell from 22 harvested acres to 18 acres. Value fell from $198,700 to $191,600. Some growers said drought led to less farming, the crop report said.

"It is important to note that the figures provided here are gross values and do not represent nor reflect net profit or loss experienced by individual growers or the industry as a whole," the crop report said.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation on the crop report at Tuesday’s meeting.

Supervisors also recognized Arnulfo “Nufo” Solorio, vice president of operations at Silverado Farming Co., for being named “grower of the year” by Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

Solorio was born in Mexico, came to Napa at age 14, worked at Charles Krug winery as a field worker and enrolled at Napa Valley College. He has managed vineyards for such properties as Franciscan, Mondavi, Domaine Chandon and Tonella Family, a county proclamation said.

He worked to start the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation in 2010.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza called Solorio a “message of hope and opportunity.”

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

