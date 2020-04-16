Napa's Earth Day goes virtual during shelter-at-home

Earth Day Napa’s in-person festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a virtual replacement will take its place during the rest of April.
Earth Day Napa: Gone Virtual is a place where you can engage, learn and celebrate Earth Day over the next two weeks.
“We’ve had to evolve quickly over the last few weeks, going from an in-person festival to a virtual event, but I think we’ve actually pulled it off. We hope Earth Day Napa: Gone Virtual is a way for our community to feel connected even when we’re apart,” said Earth Day Coordinator Taylor Radek Teague.
Some of the Beyond the Booth’s include a nature scavenger hunt hosted by Connolly Ranch, a challenge to plant at least three plants that attract beneficial insects hosted by Our Water Our World, a virtual (Live!) story time with the Barn Faerie at Napa Farmers Market, and a competition to have your artwork wrap the garbage trucks hosted by the City of Napa Recycling Division.
Earth Day Napa: Gone Virtual is also working with local restaurants to enhance their plant-based menu options in honor of Earth Day. Check out which restaurants are participating in the Make a Commitment section.
In addition to our Beyond the Booth activities, Napa Green, a soil-to-bottle sustainability certification for wines, has donated wines and tasting experiences to help raise funds for Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County.
There will be virtual booths and activities added daily as organizers ramp up for Earth Day on April 22 and continuing until the end of the month. The Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County (EECNC) hopes to reach 50 virtual booths by April 22.
This unique online auction supports EECNC’s Darcy Aston Scholarship, given to graduating high school students planning to study an environmental field, and the Field Trip Bus Grant, which provides vital funding to Napa County teachers for environmental education.
“At the Earth Day Napa festival, 100% of beer and wine sales support EECNC, so we hope the community will check out the auction lots,” said Radek Teague.
Visit www.earthdaynapa.com and explore how you and your family can celebrate Earth Day while under quarantine with self-guided tours and activities, personal commitments, and ways to be inspired.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
