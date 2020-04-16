Napa's Earth Day goes virtual during shelter-at-home

Earth Day Napa’s in-person festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a virtual replacement will take its place during the rest of April.

Earth Day Napa: Gone Virtual is a place where you can engage, learn and celebrate Earth Day over the next two weeks.

“We’ve had to evolve quickly over the last few weeks, going from an in-person festival to a virtual event, but I think we’ve actually pulled it off. We hope Earth Day Napa: Gone Virtual is a way for our community to feel connected even when we’re apart,” said Earth Day Coordinator Taylor Radek Teague.

Some of the Beyond the Booth’s include a nature scavenger hunt hosted by Connolly Ranch, a challenge to plant at least three plants that attract beneficial insects hosted by Our Water Our World, a virtual (Live!) story time with the Barn Faerie at Napa Farmers Market, and a competition to have your artwork wrap the garbage trucks hosted by the City of Napa Recycling Division.

Earth Day Napa: Gone Virtual is also working with local restaurants to enhance their plant-based menu options in honor of Earth Day. Check out which restaurants are participating in the Make a Commitment section.