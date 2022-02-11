Napa's Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District one step closer to approval

The public process for the city of Napa’s plan to establish a financing district to raise funds for infrastructure projects has officially launched.

The Public Financing Authority of the Napa Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District held a public hearing last week, for the purpose of hearing written and oral comments from the public before the item heads to the Napa City Council. As a result, no actions were taken, though city staff elaborated on how the funding generated by the district may be prioritized and leveraged for grant funding and bonds.

Next, the Napa City Council is set to hold a public hearing to approve the infrastructure financing plan and contribution of property tax increment on March 1, according to the EIFD calendar. The financing authority will need to hold two more meetings, and is scheduled to adopt the formation of the EIFD in May.

That action would place 50% of the city’s property tax increment within a specific boundary into funding for infrastructure projects. In total, the projected funding adds up to about $155 million over 50 years, or $65 million when adjusted for inflation, according to city estimates.

Those funds could then be used for infrastructure projects, such as parking improvements, water systems, broadband, sewers, roadways, flood control, utility improvements, and affordable housing, among much else.

Two public commenters raised concerns about a listed prioritization of some infrastructure projects over others. Carlotta Sainato, program manager of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said Jefferson Street improvements and traffic calming strategies — both listed as secondary projects in the plan — should be prioritized above downtown parking improvements, which is listed as a priority infrastructure project.

“Prioritizing $12 to $18 million dollars to provide more parking downtown is not transformative, it only perpetuates the status quo of an automobile-centered transportation culture,” Sainato said.

Neal Harrison, the development project coordinator, said the priority areas were listed because the city saw them as areas where significant improvements are needed. He said parking is understandably a contentious issue, but improving parking — by, for example, adding a new parking garage — can free up space for other projects. Even then, he said, he thinks the priority areas are pretty open for reprioritization.

Harrison also said the priority infrastructure projects — downtown parking improvements; city hall and civic center improvements; affordable housing and mixed-use supportive infrastructure; and downtown streetscape and beautification improvements — are listed that way in part because there are more requirements on having specific price ranges attached for those projects than the secondary projects.

“By inserting all the other second tier things it’s not necessarily minimizing them, in fact it’s like opening up the possibility to fund those things,” Harrison said.

Vin Smith, community development director, added that the city’s been focused on building a new parking garage for a few decades, and the EIFD would only be one source of funding for that project.

“We as a community have been focused on building a new parking garage for a couple decades now,” Smith said. “It’s part of the Downtown Specific plan as a goal. We’ve been collecting parking impact fees to try to achieve that goal from developments that have occurred in the downtown. So we have been foregoing providing parking spaces and receiving payments above that with the understanding that a parking garage would be built.”

Smith also said it’s important to recognize that the EIFD could bring in extra money for projects that have nothing to do with the identified priorities because it would make the city more attractive for grants.

Councilmember Beth Painter, a member of the financing authority, said she wanted to see better language to clarify that funding for the items listed as secondary won’t necessarily come after the priority items.

“I would really like to see this plan be able to articulate that so that when the time comes we get public money for traffic calming measures we can say we can go to that second tier before we finish the first tier,” Painter said. “ I don’t want the plan as it reads to say we need to finish item one, two, three, four before we can go to five.”

