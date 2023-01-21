Napa's famed Aetna Springs still awaits rebirth

Aetna Springs is a ghost resort in a far-flung section of Napa County’s Pope Valley that just may have some life in it yet.

Here is where people in the late 1800s headed by stagecoach for healing mineral waters. Here is where San Francisco advertising whiz Len Owens spent a half-century as resort owner. Here is where actor Ronald Reagan tried to unite Republicans behind his bid for governor.

Aetna Springs has sat neglected for decades. The Victorian lodge, dining hall, cottages and other structures are deteriorating. Everything looks like a monument to the past, to glory days as faded as an old black-and-white photograph.

New Aetna Springs owners in 2018 sketched a colorful vision for the future, one of a “historic property restored to its original grandeur” and a “world-class luxury resort” with “leading wellness programs.”

There is urgency among historic preservation advocates. A 2011 study found most of the 30 Aetna Springs structures to be in poor and very poor condition, with several buildings partially collapsed and all with severely deteriorated roofs and porches.

Aetna Springs is on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also on Napa County Landmarks' 2022 "Threatened Treasures" list of local historic structures in peril.

Ernie Schlobohm, president of Napa County Landmarks, last visited Aetna Springs in 2010. At that time, the dining hall was in pretty good shape, but other buildings had a lot of dilapidation, he said.

Still, he expressed optimism that Aetna Spring can be saved.

"We haven't given up on it," he said.

What might be

The owner, Aetna Springs Resorts, LLC, has county approvals secured by a previous owner in 2012 for a revived resort. In addition, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services this month approved what the county considers to be minor modifications.

That raises the question of how soon Aetna Springs might spring back to life with restored historic buildings.

“We are unable to comment at this time,” said Patrick Severe of Maroon PR, representing the development team, by email.

What an Aetna Springs revival might look like is easier to answer. Papers filed by developers with the county say visitors could hike, bicycle, bird watch, swim, visit a farm and use the wellness building and clubhouse. The resort could have up to 52,000 overnight guests annually.

A CBRE real estate firm online brochure goes further. Photos show Aetna Springs off to its best advantage. One could imagine rustic wood-and-stone buildings as being new and ready for visitors.

“Wellness is the underlying theme at Aetna Springs,” the brochure said. “In addition to a full-service spa, relaxing gardens, mineral springs and various wellness programs, 22 villas with plunge pools are planned, facing the vineyards.”

Then there’s the nine-hole golf course at Aetna Springs that dates back to the late 1800s, perhaps the oldest in the state. It closed in January 2018.

That golf course may or may not have a future. Papers filed with the county talk of replacing some or all of the golf course operations with activities more compatible with the resort’s “nature-focused and wellness mission.”

But there's another twist — that CBRE brochure is looking for possible buyers. It makes a sales pitch.

"Aetna Springs is a fully-entitled, planned luxury resort and residential retreat in Napa County," the brochure says. "With substantial infrastructure in place, combined with valuable and irreplaceable entitlements, Aetna Springs is the largest offering of its kind and destined to be a thriving wine country community."

A revived golf course is a possibility, it says.

Whether all of this presages an Aetna Springs rebirth or another in a series of ambitious, failed renovation efforts over several decades remains to be seen.

Aetna Springs glory days

Perhaps what Aetna Springs resort needs to get back on track is another Len D. Owens.

Owens didn’t found Aetna Springs. That honor goes to Chancellor Hartson, a prominent Napa citizen who in 1877 decided to capitalize on an underground spring with 106-degree waters and surface springs with 98-degree waters.

Napa County’s big tourist draws as the 20th century dawned was less its nascent winery industry, and more resorts with healing waters. There were Napa Soda Springs, White Sulphur Springs, Calistoga Hot Springs — and Aetna Springs.

Owens was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa in about 1857. He came to California in 1874 and made his mark as a San Francisco advertising executive. One obituary called Owens a “pioneer advertising man of Northern California.”

Somehow or another, he laid eyes on Aetna Springs. This would have been the early version of the resort described in the 1881 book “History of Napa and Lake Counties.”

“These baths are so pleasant the some have pronounced them champagne baths…The use of the waters unlocks the spores, expels the unhealthy secretions and dead deposits and thus excites action in all the organs and invigorates the system,” the book said.

One account has Owens coming to Aetna Springs in a sickly state, being cured by the waters and then buying Aetna Springs. George Heibel, who in 1945 bought the resort from Owens and presumably met him, told the Napa Register this story in 1973.

Whether this is truth or legend or perhaps even a marketing ploy by the San Francisco advertising whiz is uncertain. But one thing is as clear as the print in the Dec. 1891 Napa Register — Owens bought Aetna Springs that year for $35,000.

Owens went on a building spree, with the resort in subsequent years getting a hotel, remodeled cottages and bottle works. A crowning achievement came with the 1905 construction of a dining hall that may or may not have been designed by famed architect Bernard Maybeck. Again, accounts vary.

Meanwhile, the energetic Owens remained busy on the San Francisco scene. In 1898, his advertising firm sued to stop a temporary fence from being removed from the St. Anne’s building, with the firm claiming it had advertising privileges on the fence.

And he indulged his athletic side as a member of San Francisco’s The Olympic Club. In 1895, avid cyclist Owens chimed in on proposals to construct a macadamized — a type of road construction — boulevard from San Francisco to San Jose.

“The wheelmen have now only the park for an outing,” Owens said in the San Francisco Call. “I know they would take hold of the project enthusiastically, for they are always and everywhere active in the interest of good roads.”

Owens appeared often in local newspapers in connection with Aetna Springs. He was usually described in terms that an advertising man could appreciate, such as “genial” and “enterprising.”

When Napa Valley vintners organized a vintage festival in 1909 that they hoped would gain statewide support, they turned to Owens. Three hundred people went to the bash at an Aetna Springs illuminated by Chinese lanterns. A grand ball took place in the granary. An orchestra played. Rep. D.E. McKinley spoke.

And Owens kept turning out the advertisements that he likely penned, such as one that appeared in the June 29, 1905 San Jose Mercury News.

“You may have hot bath any time of the day at Aetna Springs, in the famous Aetna mineral waters,” it proclaimed.

Aetna Springs by the 1920s had a Hollywood connection. Owens’s daughter Francis Marion was a movie scriptwriter with star-power friends such as Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks. She won Academy Awards for her work on 1931’s “The Big House” and 1932’s “The Champ.”

“She brought the movie crowd here,” Heibel told the Register in 1973.

When Marion died in 1973, her ashes were spread at Aetna Springs.

Owens kept running Aetna Springs for a half-century and trying new things. In 1930, he announced he had secured 50 acres for an airfield there. In 1932, he bought two Buick touring cars to carry guests from St. Helena to the resort.

And he kept advertising. A 1935 newspaper ad said Aetna Springs cost $5 for a day’s stay and $30 for a week’s stay, including golfing, swimming and tennis.

“Excellent food, genuine comfort and beauty,” the ad said.

Owens reportedly kept playing golf daily well into his 80s. Finally, his energy ebbed. In March 1945, he sold Aetna Springs to Heibel, described in the St. Helena Star as a San Francisco hotel man.

Owens died in October 1945 at the resort at age 88 from what one obituary called “the infirmities of age.” The St. Helena Star called him “the grand old man of Aetna Springs.”

“But, while the resort world will miss a gracious and cultured host, the people of Pope Valley will miss a kindly and generous friend,” The Star said. “The clientele of Aetna came from the city’s wealthy cosmopolitans, but Owens never forgot the plain, farmer folks who were his neighbors.”

Heibel kept the rustic charm of Aetna Springs alive until 1972, when he sold the resort to Environmental Systems. He told the Napa Register this was like “taking a right arm.”

Since then, Aetna Springs has never regained its past fame and glory.

Environmental Systems had big plans, but sold in 1976 to New Educational Development Systems (NEDS), a nonprofit corporation associated with the Unification Church. The group ran Aetna Springs as an educational/recreation/retreat center.

NEDS in the late 1990s leased the land to a Southern California development company. In November 2000, Napa County voters turned down a bid to redevelop the site as a 200-person-per night resort.

Aetna Preserve LLC brought the resort in 2006 and revitalized the nine-hole golf course dating back to the late 1800s. But the buildings sat deteriorating.

In January 2012, the Napa County Planning Commission approved plans for a revived Aetna Springs resort. The buildings would be restored. Guests would once again be able to spend time there.

That revival attempt came to naught and Alchemy Resorts bought Aetna Springs in late 2018 under the ownership group Aetna Springs Resorts, LLC.

People such as Hartson, Owens and Heibel created and sustained the glory days of Aetna Springs. Whether those days can be recreated in a very different, 21st-century tourism environment remains to be seen.

But, as historic building sit unused and deteriorating, time is not on Aetna Springs' side.

PHOTOS: Aetna Springs in Pope Valley