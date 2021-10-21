Napa's First Presbyterian church musician Tom Flesher leaves the flock

The Napa earthquake and aftermath “knocked us out of business,” in the main church area for quite a while. Due to damage to the historic building, worship services had to be held in the gym for almost two years.

“That was for me an interesting era, unlike anything I’d ever been through in my life,” said Flesher.

At the same time, parts of the inside of the church were reimagined, including moving the organ console from one side of the church to the other.

Playing music during the COVID-19 pandemic has been less of a challenge, said Flesher. Services were hosted on Zoom. “I was really impressed by how well it worked.”

Music was pre-recorded, he said. It was actually easier that way, he noted. “It gave you a lot more freedom.”

Church members will certainly miss Flesher.

“He’s been there from the time my kids were cherubs singing in the choir,” said church member Amy Webster. “Tom was always there for everything. All the Christmases. All the weddings. He was always there.”

“I’ve known people and their kids and their grandkids because I’ve been here long enough,” said Flesher. “It’s a real blessing.”