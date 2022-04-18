Napa's flood control district could lose out on millions in state reimbursement funding for Napa River projects

Napa County has joined an effort to raise an early alarm about flood control agencies potentially losing out on millions of dollars if the state doesn't take action to extend a deadline.

Specifically, a loss of access to reimbursement funds would happen if the funding from Proposition 1E — a $4.09 billion bond measure for flood control projects passed by California voters in 2006 — is allowed to expire by its current deadline of July 1, 2023.

The funds come by way of a state program, managed by the California Department of Water Resources, that pays back agencies their costs for federally-required flood control projects.

A coalition of flood control agencies and the California Association of Counties say about $149 million remaining from those bond funds for 13 flood control projects could fall back into the state's general fund, and therefore be more difficult to access, if that deadline passes. Napa County’s Legislative Subcommittee — consisting of county Supervisors Diane Dillon and Ryan Gregory — voted Friday for the county to join the coalition in encouraging the state to extend the deadline.

Richard Thomasser, the manager of the Napa district, said it has received over $125 million in reimbursement funding from the state program for flood control efforts over the years. He added that though reimbursements have no impact on initial budgets, they're core to the long-term operations of the flood district.

"It’s an important program," Thomasser said. "We've received a lot of reimbursement. Basically, we’re reimbursed for our cost of real estate, property we have to buy for the project and what we call relocations, which are things like utility relocations. It’s been an important part of our overall financing of the project."

A document put out by the coalition states that the 13 ongoing projects authorized to receive reimbursements from the program carry an estimated $473 million price tag — including about $10.5 million for the Napa River flood control project.

That's well beyond the estimated $22 million remaining for such work from Proposition 84, a $5.4 billion 2006 bond measure that doesn’t carry a similar deadline.

And that’s also not taking into account pending projects that could add an estimated $300,000 that the state would otherwise be expected to reimburse, the document states.

Its authors argue that securing funding for these projects through the state’s general fund may be quite difficult considering the high number of competing state priorities. And they warn it would be detrimental to the ability of the local agencies to adapt to climate change the state doesn’t pay its share of costs for the flood control projects.

“If the state does not keep up with these federally mandated payments owed to local agencies by the Program, the state becomes a detriment to flood protection, sitting on funds needed to implement other projects that address increasing flood vulnerabilities from intensified storm events due to climate change,” the document states. “Extending the Proposition 1E deadline is a simple fix to fund the program for years to come.”

The flood district generally serves to coordinate flood control projects, which are then carried out by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Thomasser said. That includes work such as buying up property and relocating utilities in preparation for the construction work to come. And that's the work that's generally reimbursed by the state.

"The corps is the lead on the project," Thomasser said. "Nothing really happens unless the corps is funded."

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been poured into Napa River flood control projects over roughly the past 25 years. Among other successes, the projects helped transform downtown Napa, where floods used to periodically destroy homes and cause millions of dollars worth of damages.

Measure A, a half-cent flood control sales tax that funded projects for 20 years, raised approximately $251 million for the city of Napa flood control project through June 2017, according to past Register reporting. And other sources — the Army Corps of Engineers, federal stimulus programs, and state subvention funding — provided $347 million as of 2017, according to past reporting.

The next phase of flood control — to build flood walls north and south of Lincoln Avenue — is moving forward with an infusion of $48.3 million in federal funds, though the start of construction work isn't expected to begin until 2024, according to Thomasser.

Thomasser said the flood district is aiming to seek state reimbursement as soon as possible for this phase of the project, but that it would be difficult to meet the deadline.

