Napa's former BurgerFi building is being transformed into an exotic tiki lounge

On Tuesday morning, general manager Michael Cobb and artist/carver Billy Crud were on site at the future Wilfred’s. Two giant logs of redwood and other supplies had just been received. Crud said he plans to carve the logs into totems that will decorate the bar and lounge.

“We’re bringing authentic aloha to the river,” said Crud of Wilfred’s Lounge.

The former Burger Fi building, once clad in aluminum, has been completely reworked, inside and out. Wood, bamboo and other natural materials now cover the surfaces.

“We tore it all apart,” Cobb said of the original structure.

The downstairs features bamboo poles and décor, thatched roofs, Polynesian-themed “jade” tile ceramics, carved wood panels, tiki statues, ropes and woven panels for the walls.

Both men have experience working for Disney companies and it shows, especially in the upstairs VIP lounge, which takes guests into a pirate ship.

Walking up a set of metal stairs, visitors pass stone-like walls, a ship’s figurehead of a woman with flowing hair, and angled wooden walls that look like the inside of a ship’s hold.