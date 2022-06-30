Napa's Franklin Station post office listed for sale

Will Napa’s historic Franklin Station post office building get a new owner and a new shot at redevelopment?

After spending years trying to convert the building into a luxury hotel and residences, property owner Jim Keller recently listed the downtown parcel for sale. A price was not disclosed.

Bids were due June 2.

“We’ve received several offers from interested parties,” read a statement from commercial real estate agency CBRE. The company declined to elaborate on the asking price or who those bidders are.

Reached by phone on Wednesday, Keller wouldn’t comment on the listing either. However, in a 2018 Napa Valley Register interview, Keller said he remained “extremely motivated” to move the post office project forward.

“I’m pressing everyone I can to get this building restored,” said Keller at the time.

According to the CBRE statement, with the COVID pandemic waning the growth and strength of the lodging market throughout Napa Valley "has reached an entirely new level from the period before the pandemic.”

“Demand for drive-to hotels and resorts remains strong in the Bay Area and beyond,” said the statement. “This category of hospitality has been among the best performers since the pandemic’s onset. Additionally, the work that has been done in downtown Napa has revitalized the area, attracting new bars, restaurants and winemakers, helping the area to really come into its own.”

This listing referred to the property as the Franklin Station Hotel & Residences. It’s located at 1351 2nd St.

“This phenomenal project,” is entitled for up to 163 units, and will be developed around the Art Deco façade and interior portions of the historic Franklin Station Post Office, originally built in the 1930s.

It would also occupy the adjacent land where Zeller’s Ace Hardware now operates. A five-story parking garage would be built at the southeast corner of Second and Randolph streets, a corner now used for surface parking.

The project will cost more than $100 million, Keller said in earlier interviews.

Besides the residential rooms, the project would include “supporting retail and hospitality amenities, along with an ancillary parking structure which includes a 7,000 square foot restaurant or retail space,” said the listing. Up to 25% of the rooms may be condo/hotel, and up to 25% of the rooms can be whole ownership residential units.

Because of its downtown location, the project also has the potential to be structured as a qualified Opportunity Zone investment, “which will allow advantageous tax treatment upon the sale of the hotel 10 years from the date of investment,” said the listing.

The last time the Franklin Station came before city officials was in July of 2020. At that time, the city Planning Commission was set to review the design of the project, but instead decided to continue the discussion to another date. The Franklin Station redevelopment has not appeared on the city’s calendar since then.

As recently as this past year, Keller said the project wasn’t dead.

“Unfortunately we lost a year on the project with the pandemic, but hospitality is back stronger than ever,” said Keller in an October 2021 interview.

Napan Joe Fischer, senior vice president of real estate at Strong & Hayden commercial real estate, said “it would be wonderful to see the transformation of this site,” with its iconic frontage and vintage postal lobby “as part of a new compelling hospitality property in downtown Napa.”

The downtown Napa retail and restaurant scene “is transforming because the hospitality growth has migrated to the city along with the visitor traffic that butters the bread of our downtown business owners and their many employees. This could be a first-class, three-plus to four-star property that would continue to raise the bar on our hotel offerings,” he said.

Fischer noted that buyers may have some difficulty “getting over the hump on the construction cost of the project and what they need in nightly rates to make that work. However, every new hotel project has shown that Napa can compete with Upvalley properties, and hoteliers simply need to pay attention to the fact that the Napa County hospitality market is outperforming every other market in California.”

The listing makes sense, said Andrew Mazotti of Zapolski Real Estate (ZRE). That company is developing First Street Napa and the adjacent Napa Parkway Plaza project.

“Jim has been carrying that property for almost a decade,” pointed out Mazotti. “He worked hard and spent a lot of money to get the entitlement,” which gives the property “potential for a new life in a much better way.”

Yes, COVID delayed most developers, “but now Napa is thriving so it is a good time to get the property out there to somebody who will put in the time and effort and resources to make something great happen there.”

Mazotti said he knows some Napans feel there are too many hotels, “and they don’t appreciate the tourism industry and what it does for our economy,” he said. However, “they said that about the Archer Hotel,” in the beginning. “Now I see locals up there enjoying the rooftop bar and the views. I see our local retail tenants thriving. I see downtown as vibrant as ever. A major reason for all of that is the hotels.”

When asked, Mazotti said that ZRE did not bid on the Franklin Station property “because we just have our hands full right now.”

“The process to getting a project like that built takes a ton of resources and man power and we just have a lot going on with First Street Napa and other new projects. It’s a great piece of property though,” said Mazotti.

After the 2014 Napa earthquake, the USPS originally moved to demolish the damaged post office building.

The agency said that it would cost $8 million to repair quake damage, while it would cost only $500,000 for demolition.

The Napa Franklin Station was built in 1933 with funding from the federal Public Works Administration.

After considerable public outcry, the USPS decided to try selling the building to a buyer who could repair the structure and preserve its architectural integrity.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

