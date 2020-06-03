Napa's front line health care workers talk about being on the job during COVID-19

Back in March, as the Queen of the Valley Medical Center installed portable triage tents in the parking lot and converted a unit on the second floor to treat COVID-19 patients, staff geared up for what could have been the most significant health emergency the county has ever faced.
“We were prepared for the worst,” said Dr. Andrew Fenton, an emergency room physician and vice chief of staff at the Queen.
“It was extremely frightening” to think the hospital would be overwhelmed with sick patients or not have enough medical equipment such as ventilators, he admitted. It’s an experience he’d never before faced in his medical career.
“I had some anticipatory fear that we would get a surge,” said Catie Robertson, a registered nurse at the Queen. To help her get over those jitters, early on she volunteered to work in the COVID-19 isolation unit, located on 2N -- or second floor, north end.
“I just decided to hit it head on because I knew it wasn’t going to get any better any time soon,” said Robertson.
Seeing the triage tents set up in the parking lot “really made it hit home” for Dan Lyle, another RN at the Queen. To Lyle, such an emergency setup signified that “there is really something going on here and we really need to take it serious.”
Napa County has so far been spared a significant outbreak of the virus. As of Thursday, an estimated 111 cases have been identified. Eight people with COVID-19 have been treated at the hospital. Three Napa County residents have died.
Fear of the unknown
Catie Robertson said working on the COVID-19 unit was “definitely a learning experience,” but one that helped her get over her fear of the unknown.
“Seeing the patients and learning and knowing more about the virus, that was important to me,” she said. Being knowledgeable about CV19 “really helped me to worry less.”
After spending a few days taking care of patients suspected of having CV-19, “I got more comfortable” with the process – especially the personal protective equipment (PPE) she was required to wear.
“Half of the battle was learning how to don and doff the PPE correctly,” she said. It’s quite involved, she said. “You’ve got gloves, gown, masks, face shield or CAPR (Controlled Air-Purifying Respirator ). And then some people are wearing a hair net (and) shoe booties. There’s a special order on how you put it on and take it off.” Similar layers of protection aren't part of her normal every day nursing job.
Robertson said that all patients she cared for were presumed to be positive for the virus, regardless of actual test result. She felt sympathy for those patients. It’s a very isolating experience, she said.
“You are in there alone and you cannot have visitors. They had almost a sense of loneliness. I tried to encourage FaceTime and we had iPads they could use.”
Robertson said she appreciated how team-oriented the caregivers are. “I got to see my coworkers really come together. I’ve never been more proud of them.”
Trusting her training helped her avoid feeling overwhelmed, said Robertson. “It’s just like taking care of someone with tuberculosis or another (infectious) disease” that the Queen does get. “For me, I was just comparing it to other illnesses in which we use the same precautions.”
Seeing the news of how overwhelmed other health care workers were, such as in New York City, Robertson said she’s grateful that Napa County has not faced the same thing.
“When (people) call us heroes, I don’t feel like a hero. I feel like we are experiencing two separate pandemics almost. I’m really grateful we do have such low numbers in our county and state overall.”
Robertson is dismayed by those who aren’t wearing masks or aren’t social distancing.
“I think it’s really unfortunate,” she said. “There are young healthy people on ventilators dying as well.”
“I do worry that maybe there are people who could be asymptomatic and carriers and they are getting other people sick. It’s not just about you getting sick, it’s about preventing the spread to others.”
Preventing the spread of this virus, “is something everyone needs to be involved in. This virus is not going to go away. Not everyone can just stay home.”
Do what needs to be done
Dan Lyle, a longtime Queen nurse, said his previous experience of working as a nurse in the emergency room has helped him during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“Working in the medical field you have a heightened awareness of the unknown,” he said. “In the ER you never know what’s coming in,” he said. “You just do what needs to be done.”
During this outbreak, staffers enter and exit at certain locations only, have their temperatures taken, answer screening questions and wear face masks.
Because visitors are restricted, the hospital is quieter, Lyle said. In addition, until recently, many essential surgeries were postponed.
Sanitary procedures, always important, have been emphasized even more than normal,
“Everyone has a heightened awareness of social distancing and being extra cautious with patients,” he said. And of course those patients – including those who aren’t being treated for COVID-19 -- are scared, he said.
“They don’t want to be here now,” especially because of the virus. Most visitors are not allowed. For those in the COVID-19 isolation unit, the only people they see are covered with PPE.
“It’s (not) like you’re looking at a regular person,” he said.
So part of his job includes reassuring patients and calming those fears.
Lyle said he wasn’t scared to go to work, but did feel concern “about not knowing what was going to happen.” Nobody really knew, he said. “But the hospital seemed really prepared. They set up the tents. We had the right equipment to wear.”
What does he make of people who choose not to wear masks or practice social distancing?
“There’s not really much you can do or say, except to encourage them to take some kind of precautions and be more aware,” Lyle said.
If the virus does resurge, “I think we are going to be prepared for it if it does,” said Lyle.
However, “at the same time we do need to get our community life back to some kind of normalcy. I think it can be done in a way where we are still taking precautions and taking steps to keep everybody safe.”
Listen to the experts
Dr. Fenton said he’s pleased at the way the Queen has handled things, “We’ve been prepared for everything we’ve seen” during this pandemic.
“I feel the shelter-in-place (order) has been effective,” said Fenton. “It clearly has made a huge difference in the volume we’ve seen” of COVID-19 patients.
There has also been a medical downside. “I am also concerned that people took the shelter-in-place so seriously that they are thinking it’s not safe to come to the ED (Emergency Department) or they don’t want to overburden the ED,” he said.
“I’ve definitely seen a number of cases where people presented with heart attacks and strokes and suffered longer and may have long term health effects from delaying seeking care.”
The Queen “is open, clean (and) we are prepared,” said Fenton. “If someone needs to seek medical care, they need to do it and it's safe.”
“I can’t emphasize that enough. People can feel safe coming to the Queen.”
What does Fenton make of those who chose not to follow the safety recommendations made by public health officers and medical experts?
“I’ve been very impressed with the Napa community overall and try not to worry about a few bad apples,” said Fenton.
“Clearly this community has taken the shelter-in-place order extremely seriously.”
“We just have to continue to be patient” about reopening services and businesses, he said. “And listen to the experts,” such as Napa County Chief Public Health Officer Karen Relucio, family physicians, the CDC, the World Health Organization, and reputable news sources.
Providing credible medical health care and information is their job, he said.
