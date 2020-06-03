Napa's front line health care workers talk about being on the job during COVID-19

Back in March, as the Queen of the Valley Medical Center installed portable triage tents in the parking lot and converted a unit on the second floor to treat COVID-19 patients, staff geared up for what could have been the most significant health emergency the county has ever faced.

“We were prepared for the worst,” said Dr. Andrew Fenton, an emergency room physician and vice chief of staff at the Queen.

“It was extremely frightening” to think the hospital would be overwhelmed with sick patients or not have enough medical equipment such as ventilators, he admitted. It’s an experience he’d never before faced in his medical career.

“I had some anticipatory fear that we would get a surge,” said Catie Robertson, a registered nurse at the Queen. To help her get over those jitters, early on she volunteered to work in the COVID-19 isolation unit, located on 2N -- or second floor, north end.

“I just decided to hit it head on because I knew it wasn’t going to get any better any time soon,” said Robertson.

Seeing the triage tents set up in the parking lot “really made it hit home” for Dan Lyle, another RN at the Queen. To Lyle, such an emergency setup signified that “there is really something going on here and we really need to take it serious.”