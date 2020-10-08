Napa's Glass Fire is one of the most destructive in state history

The Glass Fire is now 66% contained, but it will go down in the record books as the tenth most destructive California wildfire in state history, Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire said the fire, which sprang up Sept. 27 near Deer Park in Napa County and raced into Sonoma County, has destroyed or damaged 1,536 structures in the two counties, putting it tenth on the all-time destruction list.

No dollar value is put on the damage, but the list includes wineries and several major Napa resorts.

The Camp Fire which leveled the town of Paradise in 2018 and incinerated 18,804 structures is number one on the list. The Tubbs Fire, which started in Napa County but did most of its damage in Sonoma County, is second on the list with 5,636 structures destroyed.

Unlike the other nine fires in the top 10, the Glass Fire has not caused any deaths, Cal Fire reported. The cause of the Glass Fire is under investigation.

For the first time since the Glass Fire erupted, there was no fire growth overnight Wednesday, with Cal Fire able to focus on smoldering flames inside the fire perimeter.

The Glass Fire has burned 67,429 acres in Napa and Solano counties. More than 40,000 acres are in Napa.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}