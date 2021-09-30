Napa's Gonzalez Vineyard Management, Mission Meals Coalition partner to feed farmworker community

Mutual aid group Mission Meals Coalition has partnered with Napa’s Gonzalez Vineyard Management this past year to provide boxes of food and household essentials to its farmworker employees.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the farmworker community was hit particularly hard, and ironically, the people growing our nation’s food were struggling to access meals themselves.
“During the pandemic, a lot of our community members had limited resources,” said Jorge Gonzalez, Chief Administrative Officer of GVM. “And sometimes there was help, but it couldn’t be accessed because of the language barrier or just simply because of not knowing where to turn … [but] at the end of the day, we sometimes forget that the farmworker communities have full-fledged families.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Gonzalez explained how the historical model of single men and women migrating solo to work in Napa and Sonoma has largely subsided, with many families migrating alongside them and putting down roots.
“So a box of food like that will definitely serve an entire family,” said Gonzalez. “It’s from cooking oil to eggs, milk, cereal … This last one we were able to provide the Costco packets of chicken breasts and chicken thighs.”
Established in March 2020 as a community pantry and fridge for San Francisco’s Mission District, Mission Meals Coalition has since ballooned to encompass multiple programs in the Bay Area, including this pilot partnership with GVM.
“In Napa County, where GVM is our anchor partnership out there, the farmworker needs are very different from the needs that we are providing in Oakland or San Francisco where we are based,” said Mission Meals co-founder Gabriela Alemán. “So when it comes to cultural humility, we really believe that means understanding the social needs of a community as a whole.”
Alemán says that for this specific community, access to dental care and other forms of healthcare is often stunted, so the group has included dental kits and other wellness goods in the boxes, too.
“Also we keep in mind that a lot of farmworkers historically have not had access to kitchens since it is a very transient community, so we try to cater our food to be a mix of fresh ingredients and dry goods,” said Alemán. “A lot of folks either live in cars or SROs or they commute, so that’s part of working with that community in particular.”
Logistically speaking, each month Alemán and her crew transport these stocked boxes to GVM’s distribution site, where each employee gets a box. The program has been so successful that the initial pilot period of January to March has been extended through the year.
“So far, it has been a tremendous success and our staff is beyond grateful for it,” said Gonzalez. “Right now we have about 120 employees that we have been able to maintain year-round, and we have had a great turnout in the first couple of months … especially when people started finding out that we were able to also provide pet food.”
Mission Meals extends this service — which they call their Patitas (Spanish for “little paws”) program — across the different communities they work with, but have found that farmworkers have a particular affinity for pets. Historically speaking, Alemán says this would often result in people giving their limited food resources to their pets, so the group wanted to make sure that all family members — furry or not — could be fed.
Gonzalez said that pretty much all of his GVM employees sign up for these monthly food boxes, and he has seen the gratitude firsthand from employees. Having started the company with his father in 2016, Gonzalez is proud to be able to give back to the people who helped them get there.
“With this partnership with Mission Meals Coalition, this is not only a great way for him to see how the company has been able to provide this kind of help, but at the end of the day we do this to help the farmworker community,” he said. “We come from farmworker communities, we’ve worked in the field, we have had our fair share, and so it is very important for us to give back.”
Alemán has been organizing in the Bay Area since age 14, with particular interests in housing security, immigration rights, and now, hunger relief, so this partnership is an exciting opportunity to expand Mission Meals services out to Napa more permanently.
“We are really excited to be expanding [the program] out a bit more, and in November of this year and for December we are going to be doing 500 boxes for the general community,” said Gonzalez. “We are still in the works of the execution plan and the logistics, but it is going to be a great event.”
Rumor has it there will be turkey involved — if they can swing it.
“Another element that has been a challenge is we've been having a hard time receiving grassroots donations or even foundation donations from folks in Napa County itself,” said Alemán. “A lot of the funds to ensure that Napa farmworkers can get food from our program have been from everywhere outside of Napa County.
“But outside of San Francisco, there’s a limitation of institutional support, so I can’t guarantee all the time that there will be funding for anyone outside — that’s where grassroots fundraising comes in.”
Folks interested in contributing to Mission Meals and their various programs can do so in multiple ways, including a real-time Target registry set up for each grocery box distribution event for Napa’s farmworkers. Financial and time donations are also accepted, as the organization works directly with BIPOC-owned businesses in the Bay Area to provide hot meals and other resources to its patrons.
To donate, visit missionmealscoalition.org/donate and include “farmworkers” in the memo.
As for GVM, staff just hope the partnership will continue into 2022, and setting a trend for other neighboring vineyard management companies would be a fantastic bonus.
“Napa is very reputable around the world, and I think it is important to give the farmworkers a highlight of their commitment to the industry and their efforts,” said Gonzalez. “I am almost too excited to talk about this.”