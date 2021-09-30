Napa's Gonzalez Vineyard Management, Mission Meals Coalition partner to feed farmworker community

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mission Meals extends this service — which they call their Patitas (Spanish for “little paws”) program — across the different communities they work with, but have found that farmworkers have a particular affinity for pets. Historically speaking, Alemán says this would often result in people giving their limited food resources to their pets, so the group wanted to make sure that all family members — furry or not — could be fed.

Gonzalez said that pretty much all of his GVM employees sign up for these monthly food boxes, and he has seen the gratitude firsthand from employees. Having started the company with his father in 2016, Gonzalez is proud to be able to give back to the people who helped them get there.

“With this partnership with Mission Meals Coalition, this is not only a great way for him to see how the company has been able to provide this kind of help, but at the end of the day we do this to help the farmworker community,” he said. “We come from farmworker communities, we’ve worked in the field, we have had our fair share, and so it is very important for us to give back.”

Alemán has been organizing in the Bay Area since age 14, with particular interests in housing security, immigration rights, and now, hunger relief, so this partnership is an exciting opportunity to expand Mission Meals services out to Napa more permanently.