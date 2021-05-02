Napa's Gray Haven therapy home shelves expansion plan

“This is a largely underserved population,” she wrote of the home’s future residents. “They are our neighbors who are doing their best to integrate back into the community and need support and supervision to help them achieve their goals.”

During a Register interview in February, Gray outlined a therapy program in which clients would stay at the home for up to two years at a time. Residents would receive room, board, medical and psychological care, as well as various kinds of job skill training to improve their odds of living independently.

The Yount mansion’s former owner Jim Keller in 2013 announced plans a B&B at the site, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but the landmark was damaged in the 2014 earthquake and the conversion never took place. The property was then sold in 2019 to Luis Nieves, the founder and former CEO of the Napa-based AUL Corp. automobile service contract insurance company, who became a member of Gray Haven’s board of directors.