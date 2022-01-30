Napa's Harry Price nonprofit housing project hopes to move forward

Back in 2018, Napa developer Harry Price announced plans for a small village of homes meant for the most vulnerable in our community: the homeless, those in recovery, or victims of abuse.

Originally named the Emmanuel Eco Village, the plan called for 15 houses that Napa nonprofits such as NEWS: Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services and Serenity Homes would lease to their clients in need.

However, after Price's unexpected death in 2019, the COVID pandemic, and other obstacles, the project stalled.

Linda Price, Harry’s widow, would like to change that.

She’s been working to revive the project, now called Sanctuary Village. The space is located at 3875 Jefferson St. in Napa, at the Trower Street intersection.

“I knew how important it was to Harry,” said Price, who lives in Napa. “It’d be such a benefit to some of the nonprofits that work so hard to make life better for people. I couldn't turn my back on that.”

But there’s a bit of a deadline ahead.

The lease that Price’s nonprofit (Community Developments and Investments) has with the church that owns the north Jefferson Street property ends in August.

Linda Price has been paying the lease since Harry died. However, if a donor can’t be found by late summer, it may be too late.

“It’s the land that’s the big obstacle at this stage,” she said.

Price said about $1.7 million is needed to buy the property that the village would be built on. The church discounted the sale price for this particular project, she noted.

“I hate to drop it at this point,” said Price. “I keep hoping we’ll come up with a donor to get things going.”

“I just feel there’s such a need for low-income housing and this is a way to provide it,” she said.

The project has a lot of promise, said Tracy Lamb, executive director of NEWS. “I don’t want to give up hope,” she said.

Yes, a $1.7 million donation is “a tall order,” but the impact of the project would be significant.

“It’s a solution to a very difficult problem of homelessness with very vulnerable populations,” said Lamb. “Not only will the project provide a roof over the heads of these individuals or families, it also is a model that could be replicated in different ways and different places.”

Child care, job training, counseling and other services could be provided on-site.

The original plan called for manufactured homes to be installed on the site. However, the most recent plan was for traditional “stick built” homes.

Trained Serenity Homes employees could build the houses, “so it’s a win, win, win for everybody,” said Johnny Apodaca, founder of Napa nonprofit Serenity Homes.

“It has so many elements that could be an asset to this community in such a cool collaborative way,” said Lamb.

To have this kind of housing would be “a gift to our community,” added Apodaca.

Notably, “It would be the first nonprofit village in our county. It’d be a huge asset for decades to come.”

Harry’s passing definitely impacted the trajectory of the project.

“Harry was really the brains behind the project as far as the financing and structure,” said Apodaca. “With him gone, it left a big void. And God bless Linda because she’s trying to follow her husband’s dreams and make this thing a reality.”

Want to help? For more information about Sanctuary Village, Community Developments and Investments can be reached at senwinter@aol.com.

In January 2017, the Napa Valley Lutheran church that owns the property listed the Jefferson Street parcel for sale for $2.1 million.

At that time, Napa Valley Lutheran Church Pastor David Hamilton said the church hoped to find a buyer who would develop the parcel into workforce housing, homes for those in need of homes for first-time homebuyers.

However, instead of selling the land, the church then leased the entire property — with an option to buy — to Community Developments and Investments.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

