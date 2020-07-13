Napa's HomeGoods/Marshalls parcel sold for $20.35 million

“My guess is all sale proceeds went to reducing his overall debt. That leaves less debt on the two remaining parcels,” one with Michaels, Comcast, Massage Envy tenants, and the Soscol frontage parcel with Chipotle, Habit Burger, Mod Pizza, Sprint and Golden One credit union as tenants, he said.

“The remaining portfolio are very nice ‘hold’ properties, or if Kent is ultimately interested in selling them, I believe they would both be great investments for someone looking for good income properties in the emerging new neighborhood center of Napa,” he said.

According to Fischer, the South Napa Marketplace and the surrounding retail, now eclipses Bel Aire Plaza in annual foot-traffic and visits.

In particular, “The parcel along Soscol is a jewel, and would command a premium in any sale,” he said.

The $20 million sale price for the one parcel is “a fair price,” said Fischer.

“As ‘bigger box discount retailers,’ they normally appeal to a very specific type of buyer who is comfortable with how those retailers operate.” The underlying risk of what to do with a very large space if one of the tenants decides to exit the market is “something I don’t really see happening.”