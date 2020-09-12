Napa's Hubcap Ranch among Hennessey Fire survivors

Hubcap Ranch and the historic Aetna Springs resort are among the remote, east Napa County survivors of the massive Hennessey Fire.
But it was close.
Hubcap Ranch is located in rural Pope Valley. Over 30 years, the late Emanuele “Litto” Damonte with the help of neighbors collected more than 2,000 hubcaps that are displayed around the property. Today, more than 5,000 hubcaps are there.
That earned the ranch status as a California historical landmark. The state plaque calls it an “exceptional 20th century folk art environment.”
Mike Damonte said the upper ranch burned, but that the lower part with the Hubcap Ranch remains. The former Pope Valley fire chief said he had tractors out and was making fire lines.
“We’re pretty much surrounded by vineyard, which is actually a blessing,” he said.
Damonte described the home losses and property-saving efforts in the Pope Valley area. That included people with pickup trucks fixed with water tanks protecting homes. Pina Vineyard Management bulldozers cut fire lines.
Aetna Springs is a defunct resort in the north county that started in the 1870s after the discovery of warm mineral springs along Aetna Creek. Napa County Landmarks placed the site on its Ten Most Threatened Treasures list because historic buildings there are decaying.
A Cal Fire map shows that the Hennessey Fire came near to the buildings, but missed them.
Johnny White and the Pina Vineyard Management crews used bulldozers to cut lines above the resort to keep the fire away. White said other locals also worked to keep the fire away from the historic buildings.
"The locals saved it," White said.
But the fire did singe the historic, 130-year-old Aetna Springs golf course that closed a few years ago.
"It got into the golf course," White said. "They hadn't been watering a lot, so it was pretty dry."
Berryessa Estates is a rural community of 480 people launched in the 1960s along Putah Creek. The Hennessey Fire burned to the perimeter. Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said firefighters made a stand there.
Resident Ron Sloan said the community for years has had an American flag on the hill near the entrance. That flag burned during the Hennessey Fire - it is a difficult hill to climb to remove it - so no American flag could be seen when residents returned from evacuation.
“The very next day, Wednesday, it was flying once again!” Sloan said in an email.
He wasn’t certain who put up a new flag on the now-blackened hill, but he expressed thanks.
Berryessa Estates is not to be confused with another Lake Berryessa community, Berryessa Highlands, on the southwest end of the lake. Berryessa Highlands lost several dozen homes to the fire.
Moore Creek park is a popular hiking area along Lake Hennessey in the mountains east of Rutherford. It survived the Hennessey Fire.
The massive fire started on Aug. 17 only a few miles away from the park, but Cal Fire crews responded and the wind blew east. That saved the park, said John Woodbury, general manager of the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District.
About 70% of the district’s various properties burned in the fire. About 2,500 acres was Spanish Valley and nearby properties in the remote north county.
“But it will come back. Those are fire ecology landscapes,” Woodbury said.
Spanish Valley has never been open to the public for hiking, though some degree of public access is the district's ultimate goal.
Watch now: Turtle Rock Bar and Cafe survives the Hennessey fire
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.