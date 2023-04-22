When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, traffic patterns abruptly changed.

Fewer people were driving on the roads, for a few obvious reasons. If they weren’t considered “essential workers,” many of those who had typically commuted to work transitioned to working from home. And much of society, at least the aspects involving in-person contact with others, shut down during the early days of the pandemic.

In Napa, among everything else that happened in 2020, some residents began to take more issue with the persistent presence of speeding traffic. As such, Slow Down Napa, a community group specifically devoted to cutting down speeding in local neighborhoods, took shape in co-founder Joyce Stavert’s backyard that year.

Even as the pandemic has faded, the group has regularly voiced that concern and offered solutions, such as traffic calming measures in neighborhoods, or increased traffic enforcement, to the city. Those efforts — driven by concerns similar to those from residents and groups such as the Napa County Bicycle Coalition — have generally gone to the city of Napa’s Public Works department, which is responsible for developing and maintaining all of the city’s infrastructure.

It’s logical for the department to handle the engineering side of traffic safety in the city, given that traffic safety efforts and other community needs are considered while the department goes about its regular work repairing and enhancing streets and sidewalks.

Indeed, the department has since responded to those calls for greater safety by developing a Local Roadway Safety Plan, and it's working on an update to the city's Traffic Calming Guidelines — which, in theory, will give Napans a way to suggest and bring about traffic calming projects — among other efforts.

But the pandemic also created several roadblocks for the department, heightening longstanding maintenance issues in Napa. Those problems included supply-chain delays, climbing costs and difficulty filling key jobs, according to Public Works Director Julie Lucido.

Now, more than three years after the pandemic's arrival, those pandemic-driven staffing problems have started to fade. And with the Napa City Council now weighing a new two-year budget, both traffic safety and city infrastructure have become priorities. The council will soon consider approving a five-year capital improvement budget that would dedicate almost $47 million to street improvements alone. And the council will also weigh about $570,000 to add a senior traffic engineer position and traffic studies, along with about $300,000 more to the Public Works operations budget.

Over the next two years, Lucido said, the agency plans to make street improvements — including improvements for bicycling — along Jefferson Street, Freeway Drive, Trower Avenue, Big Ranch Road, Salvador Avenue, Laurel Street, Westwood Avenue, the Westwood neighborhood interior streets, and Coombs Street. Paving and sidewalk repair will also go forward in several other areas through 2025.

But there are still plenty of unfunded needs — including aging buildings and sewer lines — the city will need to grapple with in the future. And there are questions about whether the proposed investment in Napa’s street and sidewalk network will go far enough to address safety.

For example, Kara Vernor, executive director of the bicycle coalition, asked at a City Council meeting earlier this month that funding be set aside for bike improvements, which would ensure some investment is going directly to the city’s bike facilities.

“We represent a group of people who have seen really slow progress over the last 10 years,” Vernor said. “We hear about their frustration really regularly. We have a lot of faith in things moving forward more quickly now, and we want to thank Public Works especially for making that happen, but we still field folks who are asking about simple things like bike racks that don’t cost a lot of money. So, ideally this pot of money could be used to enhance, and patch, and keep progress moving forward more quickly for those who have been really asking for it for a long time.”

Vernor noted in an interview that the bike coalition is indeed “encouraged by the direction the city is going to build out multimodal infrastructure, including bike and pedestrian facilities.” And, she said, the city is looking “very earnestly” at how to include lower-stress bike facilities — such as protected and buffered bike lanes, which increase safety while biking — which she said are needed to encourage people to bike.

But movement has been slow in the past, she said, and planned improvements haven’t yet been carried out.

“Though we know things will start to move faster and we’re very happy about that, I think for a lot of bicyclists in the community it still feels as if it’s moving along at a glacial pace,” Vernor said. “And I think that’s fair because bicyclists are out there riding often many days a week, so they are the ones experiencing hits and near misses and seeing people speeding.”

Maureen Trippe, a co-founder of Slow Down Napa, said there’s been progress on traffic calming in the city — she thanked Lucido for adding consideration of traffic calming in the upcoming improvement projects earlier this month — but she also described progress as “glacial.”

“Three years, and what do we have?” Trippe said. “We have not implemented any traffic calming testing anywhere in Napa.”

Current conditions

On Friday morning, a city public works crew came out to pour goopy, gray concrete near Edgewater Drive, one step in a planned sidewalk replacement in the area.

It’s difficult to miss the department hard at work every year during the warmer months fixing sidewalks and roads. But with hundreds of miles of streets to cover, that maintenance work often needs to be split up over many years. Efforts to improve the entire city are, by definition, slow. And the Public Works department needs to exert much effort — and millions of dollars each year — just to maintain the city’s current pavement condition.

One way to track how the city’s maintenance efforts are working out overall is the Pavement Condition Index, a scoring system that averages road ratings for cities and counties.

Roads are scored from one to 100, with 100, in theory, being a freshly paved road. The city of Napa’s roads have been hovering in the high 60s in recent years, roughly aligning with the Bay Area-wide average of 67.

“In our case, this boils down the entire 470 lane-miles of streets, and that’s 43 million square feet of pavement, into a single rating,” Lucido said at a December 2022 City Council meeting. “So we’ve been hovering, our average has been hovering, in the fair category.”

Pavement holds up fairly well after 10 years, Lucido noted, but it can degrade rapidly after that if no maintenance is done. Most of Napa’s streets are in good shape, she said, but about 15% of them are rated as poor. So it’s the city’s goal to pull those streets up to a good condition and preserve those that are already in a good condition.

“While the bulk of our streets are in that better category, the poor streets are very memorable,” Lucido said. “We all know when we drive to the store, we can drive on lots of good streets, and then you drive down that one bad street.”

Peter Brestak, operations manager for the city, noted at the December meeting that work on streets had been delayed because of the many vacancies on the Public Works operations team. (As far as staffing goes, Lucido noted at the time that in a department of 84 people, 42 were new to their roles.)

Largely as a result of the staffing shortages, Brestak said, the city changed its paving schedule to a more rapid pace, targeting about two neighborhoods per year.

Previously, Brestak said, Napa tried to address all concrete issues in each neighborhood while paving it before moving. Now, city staff concentrate on essential paving and have a crew or contractor follow up with more complicated paving issues.

Lucido referred the new schedule as “reality-based.”

“We’ve been having to communicate to the community year after year that we were falling behind,” Lucido said. “So this is a reality-based schedule, two neighborhoods per year, and we have confidence we can complete that.”

Lucido said in an email that the work the department is taking on — particularly with the budget prioritization — goes beyond paving and upkeep, that it's focused on improving the streets for all types of travel, and traffic safety. That means that the city is putting in place repairs and upgrades while doing the regular paving work. On the busier streets outside of Napa’s neighborhoods — where Lucido said work is being completed through hired contractors — the city has worked to widen or add bike lanes where possible.

“We are excited about the upcoming work,” Lucido said. "After staffing shortages over the last three years that were related to COVID impacts, we are almost fully staffed in our engineering division and have fewer vacancies in our street crews."

