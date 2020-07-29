Napa's Junior Livestock Auction will go virtual, with online bidding Aug. 13

“I think there’s a real opportunity to show great support for FFA and 4-H, and not only in the Napa Valley,” board president John Dunbar said Tuesday morning during the Expo board’s online meeting. “We could have aunts, uncles, grandparents who can show support for the industry. We should be blasting this out to the community (on social media) so we can get as much support for this as possible.”

This year’s auction, for which submissions closed Friday, will feature numerous rule changes designed to compensate for the lack of face-to-face contact between animal owners and judges – and between judges and the cattle, pigs and goats they will evaluate.

Participants will shoot 30- to 60-second videos of each animal and email the footage to organizers along with the animal’s name, ear-tag number and weight. The videos must be continuous and unedited, shot horizontally rather than vertically, and not include any dialogue. All videos are due by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Deliveries of pigs at the Expo are scheduled for Aug. 15, with other animals to be delivered the next day. Rules posted at the Expo website and shared with the board include social distancing measures such as requiring those trucking in animals – with no more than two people per vehicle – to stay in their vehicles during delivery.