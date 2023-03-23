Students from Justin-Siena High School look on as first responders are seen working a simulated drunken driving crash scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place on campus Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Police Chaplain Lee Shaw pretends to console volunteer actors grieving over Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, who is playing dead, in a simulated DUI crash scene during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students with white face paint represent the living dead watch a simulated drunken driving crash scene during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration hosted by the Napa high school.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Andrew Bartolucci Engelbert is given a field sobriety test by members of Napa Police during “Every 15 Minutes,” a demonstration that simulates the aftermath of a crash caused by driving under the influence.
Nick Otto, Register
A California Highway Patrol officer looks over a simulated drunken driving wreck as part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration Thursday at Justin-Siena High School.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students Hunter Bledsoe, Hilary Klam, Noor Gorgis and Gabbie Davis act out a scenario simulating the aftermath of a DUI crash on Thursday during the "Every 15 Minutes" program hosted by the school.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis is seen lying in a body bag and playing dead as Napa Police Chaplain Lee Shaw stands nearby during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration Thursday on campus.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fire members worked around a wrecked car during the centerpiece of an "Every 15 Minutes" demonstration at Justin-Siena High School.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
It looked like the real thing, a tragedy with all the trimmings. There were two smashed-up cars, an ambulance, law enforcement officers, firefighters, a medical helicopter, victims with fake blood and a crowd of onlookers.
The school held an “Every 15 Minutes” exercise in the parking lot fronting Maher Street. The program is designed to show teenagers the potential consequences of driving under the influence in a way that goes beyond textbooks.
Or, as the California Highway Patrol website puts it, the goal is to “create an awareness among students they are not invincible. This program helps open the emotional doors … They experience firsthand how their actions affect the lives of so many other people.”
At 11:45 a.m., the students gathered outside the school and watched as the imagery of a wreck's aftermath unfolded.
Justin-Siena senior Gabbie Davis was sprawled across the hood of one car, its windshield shattered, her forehead bloody. In the mock-accident scenario, she and her friends where driving to track when they got hit by another car.
"We're the unfortunate ones," Davis said.
Did she think the graphic display would discourage impaired driving? "I hope so," Davis said.
But in this scenario, she would have been incapable of this impromptu press interview. She was dead and would soon have emergency responders cover her with a yellow tarp.
Senior Hilary Klam sat on the curb, her head bandaged. The scenario described her and her friends drinking the previous night, awakening to find themselves late for school and then speeding, only to plow into the other car. She had been a passenger.
Klam thinks the demonstration is effective. "One thousand percent," she said.
It struck home with her. The scenario had her friends injured, Davis dead and the at-fault driver — her drinking buddy —in trouble with the law. Her acting went beyond what she expected.
"Immediately when I got out of the car, I started crying," Klam said, adding the scene felt both very real and very scary.
Justin-Siena students watched all of this from close up. They saw the emergency vehicles arrive with sirens wailing and the father break down when he learned his daughter had died.
Thursday's event is not the end. An assembly is planned for Friday that will feature testimonies from people who have lost loved ones to drunken drivers. School counselors are to be present in case any students need emotional support.
The program's name “Every 15 Minutes” comes from the frequency at which somebody is killed nationally from a drug- or alcohol-related crash, a school news release said.
Justin-Siena partnered with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Napa Police, Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Napa Fire, the California Highway Patrol and Napa County Coroner’s Office for the event.
PHOTOS: 'Every 15 Minutes' simulates a DUI crash's effects for Napa students
Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.
Students from Justin-Siena High School look on as first responders are seen working a simulated drunken driving crash scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place on campus Thursday.
Napa Police Chaplain Lee Shaw pretends to console volunteer actors grieving over Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, who is playing dead, in a simulated DUI crash scene during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration Thursday.
Justin-Siena student Andrew Bartolucci Engelbert is given a field sobriety test by members of Napa Police during “Every 15 Minutes,” a demonstration that simulates the aftermath of a crash caused by driving under the influence.
Justin-Siena students Hunter Bledsoe, Hilary Klam, Noor Gorgis and Gabbie Davis act out a scenario simulating the aftermath of a DUI crash on Thursday during the "Every 15 Minutes" program hosted by the school.