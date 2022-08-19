Napa's Kastner Honda gets new owner

The name remains the same but for the first time since 1970, a Kastner family member won’t be at the helm of the city’s longtime Honda dealership.

The Napa Kastners sold their auto row business, effective Aug. 8.

Victory Automotive Group of Canton, Michigan is the new owner. Other terms of the sale were not released. A deed of sale for the property had not been recorded as of Friday.

“It’s sad,” to end this chapter in his family’s history, William Kastner Jr. said. “It’s like losing a big part of your family.”

But Kastner Honda is "a really good fit," for Victory Automotive Group, said spokesperson Megan Meinerding.

“They had built such a great team, and undergone a lot of the facility upgrades required,” by the Honda corporation. “We felt like we could be good stewards of the business (and) start operating at a very high level on day one,” she said.

Kastner Jr. said that the family decided to sell the business because their five children decided not to take over the dealership, but also because of family health issues and the possibility that they might move away from California.

Yet that doesn’t make the choice any easier. “It’s a terrible decision when you have to sell a dealership that’s been in the family for four generations,” said Kastner Jr. “You just try to make the best decision possible for the employees, customers and the community.”

The Kastners, including William Kastner Sr., have owned a Napa auto dealership for many years, having first run a Pontiac GMC operation since the 1940s. In the late 1960s, the business moved to 282 Soscol Ave. In 2015, it stopped selling GMC vehicles. In 2016, Kastner Honda moved to a bigger location: 480 Soscol Ave.

Kastner chose Victory Automotive Group because they are a large operation that has more than 40 dealerships across the U.S. including Novato and Petaluma, said Kastner Jr.

Victory Automotive Group owner and president Jeffrey Cappo “takes care of the employees and customers,” he said.

“They have so many stores that they don’t try to make all the money,” in a single dealership, he continued. Victory pays their employees well, they have processes in place to successfully manage a dealership “and they have the money to withstand downturns in the economy,” said Kastner Jr.

The name will remain Kastner Honda, said Meinerding.

“We didn’t want to attempt to fix something that clearly isn’t broken,” she said. The Kastner team “is friendly, customer-first focused and has great product knowledge.”

“We don’t want to give the perception that any of those things have changed,” she said. Solomon Wilson remains as general manager of the dealership.

Another benefit for Victory Automotive Group is that Napa’s weather and population remain consistent, especially compared to towns with seasonal weather and populations. “We don’t have feast or famine in terms of weather or people or any of those things,” in Napa, Meinerding said.

Victory Automotive Group is one of the largest privately owned Honda dealership owner in the country, she said. The group owns dealerships in 10 states including 22 stores in California alone. In addition to Honda, Victory dealerships also sell 13 other brands such as Ford, Nissan, Subaru and Hyundai.

Having the two other Victory dealerships in the North Bay is another advantage, she added. “There are some economies of scale and benefits to the customer because we’re able to share inventory between dealerships,” and even coast to coast.

Speaking of inventory, the new car shortage that people are hearing about is a real thing, Meinerding said. The scarcity can be attributed to manufacturing shortages, such as microchips, and large scale transportation issues.

As a result some “people are keeping their cars longer because they are afraid they aren’t going to be able to replace it with something newer.” But that doesn’t have to be the case, she said.

Shoppers should see more cars on the Kastner lot on Soscol Avenue, she added. Meinerding predicted that the used car inventory at Kastner Honda will double by the end of August.

Second attempt at sale

This isn’t the first time Kastner family has tried to sell their Honda dealership. In 2021, the business owners signed a sale contract with Ken Morrand of M5 Automotive.

In that agreement M5 was to pay $10 million for the Soscol Avenue property and $6 million for the business.

However, M5 claims that Kastner did not honor the purchase contact and that the group stopped the sale. In May attorneys for M5 filed a complaint against the Kastner dealership owners, claiming breach of contract and other allegations.

This July, the Kastner owners filed their response to the compliant. The Kastner dealership owners denied each claim, said court documents. In fact, it was M5 who failed to complete the sale, documents said.

An attorney for M5 Automotive declined to comment on the case. Kastner declined to elaborate.

The next court date for the case is scheduled for Nov 22.

Reflecting back on his many years at the auto business, Kastner Jr. said he wants locals to know “just how much that we love the people who patronized our business all those years. Thank you for all the support and love. It’s a wonderful community.”

Having said that, the Kastners may not be exiting the auto industry 100%.

“The family is starting a new endeavor,” related to the car industry, said Kastner Jr. When plans are ready, they will be announced, he said.