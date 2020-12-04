Napa's Kenzo Estate winery wins approval for underground expansion

Kenzo Estate winery on Mount George has secured county approval for an expansion that will be largely underground.
The winery can expand its 22,000-square-foot cave to 68,000 square feet. It can increase wine production from 102,000 gallons annually to 150,000 gallons annually.
“The project is pretty straightforward,” said attorney Joshua Devore on behalf of Kenzo Estate. “Just make more wine in a bigger cave.”
Kenzo Estate is located at 3200 Monticello Road east of the city of Napa. From the 1960s into the 1990s, the sprawling property was Wild Horse Valley Ranch, a distinguished equestrian center.
The winery owns about 4,000 acres, of which 125 acres are planted in vineyards. It is slowly expanding its vineyards, with 12 acres recently developed.
“That’s the impetus of developing more tank space,” said Marc Nanes of Kenzo Estate. “We thought the best place to do it would be underground, connecting with our existing cave.”
The Napa County Planning Commission on Wednesday agreed.
“I applaud the use of the underground as opposed to building a new building,” Commission Chair Dave Whitmer said.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife had concerns about the project. In a letter, it noted some oaks might be removed. The agency wanted more information.
“Because of the rapid and extensive land conversions of oak woodlands, savannas and riparian areas within Napa County, coupled with an apparent lack of regeneration of several species, (the agency) is concerned about the long-term survival of native oaks,” the letter said.
Consultants Zentner Planning & Ecology provided an answer. The only notable vegetation removal will be recently planted olive trees in an ornamental orchard, the firm said.
Fish and Wildlife also noted a road widening associated with the project is next to an onstream reservoir called Leoma Lakes. The road widening might encroach on the unnamed stream.
Instead, the Planning Commission granted an exception to county road standards. A 500-foot section of road will be narrower than usual in part to avoid grading near Leoma Lakes.
Another Fish and Wildlife concern was the possibility that 20,000 cubic yards of cave spoils to be stockpiled on the property could lead to invasive weeds growing. Those weeds could spread to nearby habitats.
Kenzo and county officials thought this unlikely to happen. The winery will do a preconstruction survey to see if invasive plants are present.
Commissioners quickly and unanimously granted approval.
“I’m supportive of this clean, easy, straightforward application,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said.
The commission in 2016 approved wine production and visitation increases for Kenzo Estate. At that time, they heard the story of how the winery began.
Kenzo Tsujimoto became interested in Napa County after the 1976 Judgement of Paris wine tasting competition raised Napa’s international profile. In 1990, the founder of a Japanese video game company bought 3,800 acres on the slopes of Mount George high above Napa Valley, said officials representing the winery.
The Napa Valley Register in 1995 reported the new owners’ decision to shutter Wild Horse Valley Ranch, an equestrian center that had operated there for 30 years. That raised questions as to what would become of the famed property.
The property’s future ended up being grapes. Tsujimoto planted his first vineyard in 1998, had viticulturist David Abreu replant them a few years later and had winemaker Heidi Barrett produce the first Kenzo Estate Vintage in 2005.
