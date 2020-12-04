Napa's Kenzo Estates winery wins approval for underground expansion

“Because of the rapid and extensive land conversions of oak woodlands, savannas and riparian areas within Napa County, coupled with an apparent lack of regeneration of several species, (the agency) is concerned about the long-term survival of native oaks,” the letter said.

Consultants Zentner Planning & Ecology provided an answer. The only notable vegetation removal will be recently planted olive trees in an ornamental orchard, the firm said.

Fish and Wildlife also noted a road widening associated with the project is next to an onstream reservoir called Leoma Lakes. The road widening might encroach on the unnamed stream.

Instead, the Planning Commission granted an exception to county road standards. A 500-foot section of road will be narrower than usual in part to avoid grading near Leoma Lakes.

Another Fish and Wildlife concern was the possibility that 20,000 cubic yards of cave spoils to be stockpiled on the property could lead to invasive weeds growing. Those weeds could spread to nearby habitats.

Kenzo and county officials thought this unlikely to happen. The winery will do a preconstruction survey to see if invasive plants are present.

Commissioners quickly and unanimously granted approval.