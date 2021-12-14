Napa's KVON radio will broadcast in Spanish effective Jan. 3.

Wine Down Media, the flagship company of Napa Valley’s radio stations, KVON & KVYN, announced programming changes effective Jan. 3 on both stations.

KVON will flip to a 100% Spanish format to reach the growing Hispanic population in Napa County and surrounding areas, said a news release.

KVON’s “Wine Country Live” Morning Show with Barry Martin will be "reinvented and relocated to KVYN as a variety show covering community stories, trending topics, and features with KVYN and KVON alum, Jamie Miller," the release said.

“I am thrilled that KVON will be filling the void and providing an around-the-clock station for our Spanish-speakers,” said Julissa Marcencia, Wine Down Media’s chief visionary. “The KVON and KVYN changes reflect our commitment and priority to invest in programming to engage audiences and meet listeners on the platforms they use while maximizing our clients’ reach.”

KVON’s new format will feature Wine Down Media’s bilingual voices, Gabriela Fernandez and Nicolas de Luna. Listeners can listen to the new format on 1440 AM by streaming on kvon.com.

Nate Campbell, KVYN music & program director said, “It’s exciting that the ‘Wine Country Live’ show is moving to KVYN with morning fun and useful information. We are happy to welcome Jamie back to KVYN and feel fortunate that we will have two strong radio veterans waking up the Napa Valley with laughs and wits.”

Listeners anywhere can listen to the duo on KVYN 99.3 FM by streaming on kvyn.com.

Ira C. Smith will also be coming on to KVYN with weekday sports reports and community-favorite play-by-play coverage of local sports on Friday nights.

