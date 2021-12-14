Napa's KVON radio will broadcast in Spanish effective Jan. 3.

Wine Down Media, the flagship company of Napa Valley’s radio stations, KVON & KVYN, announced programming changes effective Jan. 3 on both stations.
KVON will flip to a 100% Spanish format to reach the growing Hispanic population in Napa County and surrounding areas, said a news release.
KVON’s “Wine Country Live” Morning Show with Barry Martin will be "reinvented and relocated to KVYN as a variety show covering community stories, trending topics, and features with KVYN and KVON alum, Jamie Miller," the release said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…
“I am thrilled that KVON will be filling the void and providing an around-the-clock station for our Spanish-speakers,” said Julissa Marcencia, Wine Down Media’s chief visionary. “The KVON and KVYN changes reflect our commitment and priority to invest in programming to engage audiences and meet listeners on the platforms they use while maximizing our clients’ reach.”
KVON’s new format will feature Wine Down Media’s bilingual voices, Gabriela Fernandez and Nicolas de Luna. Listeners can listen to the new format on 1440 AM by streaming on kvon.com.
People are also reading…
Nate Campbell, KVYN music & program director said, “It’s exciting that the ‘Wine Country Live’ show is moving to KVYN with morning fun and useful information. We are happy to welcome Jamie back to KVYN and feel fortunate that we will have two strong radio veterans waking up the Napa Valley with laughs and wits.”
Listeners anywhere can listen to the duo on KVYN 99.3 FM by streaming on kvyn.com.
Ira C. Smith will also be coming on to KVYN with weekday sports reports and community-favorite play-by-play coverage of local sports on Friday nights.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new Napa 'hangout': Barnhouse Napa Brews opens on Clinton Street.
Lake Curry is a reservoir in Napa County owned by Vallejo that hasn't been used since 1992.
The city of Napa planning commission has recommended the Napa City Council allow retail sales of cannabis to adults 21 or older in the city.
Napa-based falconer establishes Professional Falconers Association to share resources, set industry standards
A nonprofit trade association of falconry-based businesses and professional falconers, the PFA will offer a series of member benefits for thos…
NVUSD's board of education is slated to vote Dec. 9 whether to approve the charter school, which would open next August in downtown Napa.
Napa County will spend up to $800,000 to stabilize a landslide and will try to bill the landowner.
At the annual Emeril Lagasse Foundation wine auction and gala, a bottle of wine from Coombsville sold for a whopping $1 million, with proceeds…
Surprise! This frontline healthcare worker and her fiance won their 'dream' wedding at Napa's Meritage Resort.
Napa homeless community is being evicted from a longtime camp called The Bowl.
Napa's Shackford's kitchen store is closing its retail shop and moving online.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com