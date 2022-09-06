 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa's Labor Day temperature sets record, then surges higher on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat wave
© Chuchart Duangdaw | Dreamstime.com

Eleven cities in the greater Bay Area, including Napa, set records for high temperatures on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

More records were likely to be broken Tuesday, as heat advisories were expanded to include San Francisco and the Pacific coastline.

The weather service reported a record of 109 degrees on Labor Day at Napa County Airport, where Tuesday's peak reached even hotter, to 115.

On Monday, Livermore took top honors with the highest record temperature at 116, which broke not only the daily record for Sept. 5 but the highest temperature ever recorded in that city. The previous all-time high was 115 recorded in 1950 and the previous record for Sept. 5 was 108, also in 1950.

Highs in Gilroy and Santa Rosa reached 112, which set records for the date and the month. Gilroy's high tied its record for September, set in 2017 and 2020.

People are also reading…

Eight other cities experienced record heat for Sept. 5, including normally cooler San Francisco, which recorded a high of 97 on the holiday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor & Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dutch queen meets LGBT community in San Francisco

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News