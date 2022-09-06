Napa's Labor Day temperature sets record, then surges higher on Tuesday

Eleven cities in the greater Bay Area, including Napa, set records for high temperatures on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
More records were likely to be broken Tuesday, as heat advisories were expanded to include San Francisco and the Pacific coastline.
The weather service reported a record of 109 degrees on Labor Day at Napa County Airport, where Tuesday's peak reached even hotter, to 115.
On Monday, Livermore took top honors with the highest record temperature at 116, which broke not only the daily record for Sept. 5 but the highest temperature ever recorded in that city. The previous all-time high was 115 recorded in 1950 and the previous record for Sept. 5 was 108, also in 1950.
Highs in Gilroy and Santa Rosa reached 112, which set records for the date and the month. Gilroy's high tied its record for September, set in 2017 and 2020.
Eight other cities experienced record heat for Sept. 5, including normally cooler San Francisco, which recorded a high of 97 on the holiday.
A view of Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Blake Vasquez and Daniel Aragon wait for their friend to come and pick them up with a boat at the Spanish Flats boat launch on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
A closed sign is seen at the Capell Cove boat launch on Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Boats are seen coming in and out of the Spanish Flats boat launch atLake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
Shawn King with Lake Berryessa Jet Ski and Boat Rental picks up trash at the Spanish Flats boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Holiday makers are seen having to walk down a steep hill at Spanish Flats campground to get to the water’s edge of Lake Berryessa on Monday as the water level on the lake continues to recede.
A boat is seen traveling on Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Boats are seen anchored in a cove of Lake Berryessa on Monday as the water level on the lake continues to recede.
Ali Abusaidi wake surfs on Lake Berryessa on Monday as you can see the receding water lines on land to the right. The water level of the lake is down over 40 ft and continuing to recede.
A boat is seen anchored in a cove of Lake Berryessa on Monday as the water level on the lake continues to recede.
A boat is seen traveling on Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
A dried up Capell Cove boat launch on Lake Berryessa, is seen on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Joe Young wake surfs on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
A boat is seen anchored in shallow water at the Spanish Flats boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Chase Collins, left, prepares to wake surf on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
From left to right, Ali Abusaidi, Andrea Young, Chase Collins, Joe Young and Fiona Swift sit on a boat on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
Loaner life preservers are seen hanging on a rack at the Spanish Flats boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa on Monday.
Visitors are seen on the water’s edge of Lake Berryessa at Spanish Flats campground on Monday as the water level on the lake continues to recede.
A boat is seen up on shore near the Spanish Flats boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa, on Monday as the lake’s water level continues to recede.
Boat traffic was very light for a holiday at the Spanish Flats boat launch, one of the only remaining usable boat launches around Lake Berryessa, on Monday.
Joe Young wake surfs on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
