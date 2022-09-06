Napa's Labor Day temperature sets record, then surges higher on Tuesday

Eleven cities in the greater Bay Area, including Napa, set records for high temperatures on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

More records were likely to be broken Tuesday, as heat advisories were expanded to include San Francisco and the Pacific coastline.

The weather service reported a record of 109 degrees on Labor Day at Napa County Airport, where Tuesday's peak reached even hotter, to 115.

On Monday, Livermore took top honors with the highest record temperature at 116, which broke not only the daily record for Sept. 5 but the highest temperature ever recorded in that city. The previous all-time high was 115 recorded in 1950 and the previous record for Sept. 5 was 108, also in 1950.

Highs in Gilroy and Santa Rosa reached 112, which set records for the date and the month. Gilroy's high tied its record for September, set in 2017 and 2020.

Eight other cities experienced record heat for Sept. 5, including normally cooler San Francisco, which recorded a high of 97 on the holiday.