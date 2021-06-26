Napa's landscapes sometimes burn -- with a purpose

“We’re going to do it next year,” Lecourt said on Friday.

So it goes in the world of prescribed burns. Palladini recalled a Snell ranch burn that took about three years to make a reality.

“These require patience and perseverance,” he said.

Setting up the aborted PUC forest control burn cost about $6,000, Lecourt said. Still, much of that money was spent on planning that will translate to the future prescribed burn, whenever it happens.

Lecourt described the prescribed burn as a return to the past, to a natural regime where the land burned at times. He sees prescribed burns as helping to solve California’s fire problems.

The Land Trust prescribed burns were done by Cal Fire, which sees a public benefit, Palladini said.

Another route is to use a local prescribed burn alliance or PBA. Private landowners and land managers help each other with the work, along with other interested individuals and experts. A “burn boss” oversees the process.

"Being a part of your local PBA is similar in concept to a barn-raising or a calf-branding: neighbors help neighbors implement burns by providing labor, equipment and skills," the California PBA says on its website.