Napa's law enforcement agencies publish military equipment lists to comply with new law

Napa County’s law enforcement agencies have recently published inventories of their military equipment because of a new state law.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department — which contracts with the American Canyon Police Department — identified 28 pieces of equipment, and the Napa Police Department identified 14 pieces of equipment as a result of the law. Additionally, the Calistoga Police Department and the St. Helena Police Department have each identified zero pieces of responsive equipment, according to the police chiefs at each department.

The sheriff’s office equipment includes a Lenco Bearcat G3 armored vehicle, ballistic breaching shotguns, armor-piercing rounds, a reconnaissance robot, a tactical robot, AR-15 style rifles, a drone, several 40-millimeter grenade launchers, chemical agents, flashbang devices, smoke grenades and more.

The Napa Police Department’s list is relatively similar. The department has a Lenco Bearcat G2 armored vehicle, a remote-controlled tactical robot, AR-15 style rifles, 9mm submachine guns, smoke canisters, grenade launchers, and more.

Local government boards that oversee those agencies are also in the process of adopting military equipment use policies because the new law, Assembly Bill 481 — which came into effect on Jan. 1 this year — also requires that.

Both inventories — available as attachments on the agendas for the April 19 Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting, for the sheriff’s office, and the April 19 Napa City Council meeting, for the Napa Police Department — contain descriptions of each of the items, what they’re used for, the cost and quantity of the item, training requirements and compliance protocols.

Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales told the Napa City Council last week that many of the items identified are restricted to SWAT — Special Weapons and Tactics — team use. That’s also true for the sheriff’s office, according to that inventory.

Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz told the Napa County Board of Supervisors last week that the law stemmed from the United States Department of Defense 1033 program, which allows the department to send excess military property to local law enforcement agencies. The sheriff’s department doesn’t participate in that program, he said, but the department decided to report everything that could qualify as military equipment under the language of the law.

“We’d rather over-report and publish everything we have,” Ortiz said. “We’re not asking to purchase anything today, we’re not asking for anything new, and we want to assure this body that everything we’ve had we’ve had for years.”

Gonzales said that one major change the law brings is that law enforcement agencies need to ask for permission from their governing bodies if they want to purchase new military equipment. That means that such bodies, such as the Napa City Council, could choose to approve or reject such requests for equipment.

The department would also need permission from the council for military equipment used by partner agencies, Gonzales said.

“If we were to have a need to purchase equipment that is not already identified on this list, we would have to, under the new law, come back to this body and ask for permission,” Gonzales said. “In the past it has been the chief’s authority to purchase items. And obviously, past chiefs have discussed it with their city managers at the time. But now the state law requires a universal throughout the state: all the departments have to go to their governing board and have that authority. That’s the new part.”

Gonzales said AB 481 and similar police oversight actions have happened as a results of “critical incidents” that happened nationwide in recent years — such as the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer — and communities saying they want more oversight as a result.

An argument in support of the law from the Asian Solidarity Collective says regulating police acquisition of military equipment is “critical because the militarization of police departments leads to increased civilian deaths, and militarized policing teams are more often deployed in communities of color.”

According to the American Civil Liberties Union website, federal programs to provide local departments with surplus military equipment have “outfitted officers with firepower that is often far beyond what is necessary for their jobs as protectors of their communities.”

Gonzales said that many of the pieces of equipment identified, however, help the department carry out nonlethal approaches to major incidents.

“A lot of these items are designed to be either less lethal or nonlethal items so we can help with deescalating critical incidents.” Gonzales said. “If we look back at our basic law enforcement strategy, it’s to prevent loss of life, to seek peaceful resolution in incidents using the least amount of force possible. And we also want to minimize the risk to bystanders that are involved.”

